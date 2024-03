Updated on: March 03, 2024 22:59 IST

Australia win first test by 172 runs, take 1-0 lead against New Zealand | Sports Wrap

Australia took a 1-0 lead against New Zealand in the two-match Test series after winning the opening game in Wellington by 172 runs with Nathan Lyon taking six wickets in the second innings and overall 10 for the match. All that and more in our Sports Wrap for today.