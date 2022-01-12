Wednesday, January 12, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Breaking
  • Captain Amarinder Singh tests positive for Covid-19
  • Covid cases have stabilised in Delhi, possibility of infections coming down: Satyendra Jain
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Astrology Video
  5. Today is the rise date of Paush Shukla Paksha Dashami, know its special importance

Astrology Videos

Updated on: January 12, 2022 12:12 IST

Today is the rise date of Paush Shukla Paksha Dashami, know its special importance

Today the rising date of Paush Shukla Paksha is Dashami and Wednesday. Dashami date will remain till 4.50 pm today. After that Ekadashi date will start. Know the importance of today's day.
Daily Horoscopes Bhavishyavani Acharya Indu Prakash

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News