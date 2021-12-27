Monday, December 27, 2021
     
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Astrology Videos

Updated on: December 27, 2021 11:06 IST

Today do visit the Bijli Mahadev temple located in Himachal

This unique temple of Lord Shiva is established near Vyas river in Kullu valley in Himachal. The people here believe that lightning strikes here every year.
Daily Astrology Acharya Indu Prakash Bhavishyavani Temple Visit Bijli Mahadev Temple

