Updated on: February 07, 2024 13:28 IST

Horoscope Today, February 7, 2024: Know your zodiac based predictions | Astrology

Today's horoscope, February 07, 2024: Today is Udaya Tithi Dwadashi of Magh Krishna Paksha and Wednesday. Dwadashi tithi will last till 2:03 pm today. Today Til Dwadashi fast will be observed.