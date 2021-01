23 Jan 2021: Start new work during Shukla Yoga, you will get success

Today is the tenth day of Paush Shukla Paksha and the day is Saturday. The Dashami Tithi will be at 8.57 pm tonight. Shukla Yoga will remain for 3 minutes at 10 pm. If any new work is started during Shukla Yoga, then it definitely give success.