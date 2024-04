Updated on: April 03, 2024 22:39 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: 'Want to contest from Amethi,' says Robert Vadra

Today Robert Vadra also openly said that he also wants to contest elections…he also wants to become an MP…he also wants to answer Smriti Irani by becoming an MP…Robert Vadra said that The people of Amethi Rae Bareli want him to contest elections from there…he is a member of the Gandhi-Nehru family….