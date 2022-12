Updated on: December 27, 2022 20:14 IST

Kurukshetra: BJP slams Robert Vadra for Rajasthan land scam, Calls Gandhi Family Corrupt | Rahul Gandhi

Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) on Tuesday attacked the Gandhi family over an alleged land scam in Rajasthan. Calling the Gandhi family corrupt, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said that businessman Robert Vadra- son-in-law of Sonia Gandhi- unlawfully grabbed lands in Rajasthan.