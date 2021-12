Published on: December 18, 2021 12:46 IST

UP Election 2022: Robert Vadra calls Priyanka Gandhi a leader of change | Exclusive

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra on Saturday said he is ready to fight elections, if Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi give him a go-ahead. speaking to India TV in an exclusive conversation, he said our country needs Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's leadership. "Entire nation is watching her hard work, and the country will definitely witness a change," he added.