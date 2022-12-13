Delhi airport or fish market? Netizens spark meme fest after chaos created at IGI airport

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@NIK_INAMDAR Chaos at IGI airport

Chaos has been created at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport as passengers had to face long queues for the check-in process. Complaints of congestion and long waiting hours in queues at Delhi airport have now hit social media in the form of hilarious memes. Many airlines even issued an advisory and asked passengers to reach the airport at least 3.5 hours prior to domestic departure. While various photos and videos from the airport were going viral, they turned fodder for all the meme lovers on social media.

One of the users shared a meme captioning it, "Reached the Delhi airport and settling in, hope I'm not too late because my flight is in just seven days".

Ahead of the complaints, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia made a surprise visit to IGI, passengers at T3 complained of long queues on Tuesday. Authorities Monday came up with a plan to ensure smooth management at the airport, which included reduced flights during peak hours between 5 am and 9 am, and digital display boards at entry gates with the wait time.

