YouTuber Armaan Malik's two pregnant wives recall heart-wrenching miscarriage stories amid trolling

Popular YouTuber Armaan Malik is being brutally trolled after he shared pictures of his two wives, both expecting babies from him. In the picture, the two women -- Kritika Malik and Payal Malik -- were flaunting their baby bumps. The image went viral quickly and the content creator's comments section is flooded with comments from netizens, who expressed their displeasure. Amid the trolling the Malik family is facing on social media, a throwback video of Payal and Kritika has been going viral in which they recalled their heart-wrenching miscarriage stories.

Kritika Malik recalls 3 miscarriages

This is a special moment for the Malik family. Both Payal and Kritika are pregnant at the same time. While Payal is a mother to a boy, Kritika tried to get pregnant before but she faced miscarriages more than a couple of times. In a YouTube video, Kritika recalled going through the agony of miscarriages several times before. In February 2022, Kritika suffered a miscarriage when the foetus was lost after a week. Before this, in 2019, Kritika suffered a miscarriage of her four months and six days old foetus. It was the first time she got pregnant. She was informed that the baby would be born 'abnormal' if it survived. In 2021, Kritika suffered another miscarriage. Kritika shared that the doctor informed her about her 'weak ovary' which causes complications.

Payal Malik on losing her baby due to miscarriage

In the same video, Payal Malik also recalled losing her unborn baby to miscarriage back in 2011. She was two and a half months pregnant back then but lost the foetus due to complications. After the miscarriage, Payal also suffered severe pain. She was informed that the chances of her future pregnancy were very less. Armaan and Payal also tried the IVF technique in 2013-14 but did not go ahead with it due to the high cost. Payal informed that she delivered in 2016 but after severe complications.

Armaan Malik, who enjoys a following of 2 million plus on YouTube, tied the knot with Payal in 2011 and also has a son with her. He then married Kritika in 2018. Kritika is reportedly the best friend of Payal. The four members of the family have been residing together ever since. Payal and Kritika are frequently seen in photos together.

