Baba Vanga Predictions 2023: Lab babies to nuclear power plant blast; shocking forecast for New Year

Baba Vanga Predictions 2023: As the end of this year nears, people are already making plans for the New Year and anticipating what the next year will bring for them. Everyone is praying for new hopes and opportunities for the coming year. However, there are some prophecies that do not indicate that 2023 will be only about 'good parts'. Famous mystic and prophetess Baba Vanga had made predictions for 2023 and now, everyone is wondering if her forecast will come true. Interestingly, whatever predictions she had made for 2022 have already come true.

Who was Baba Vanga?

Baba Vanga was a female mystic in Bulgaria. She lost her eyesight when she was only 12 years old. After which she started making predictions. She died on August 11, 1996 but she has predicted till the year 5079.

Baba Vanga had predicted a massive virus attack, alien attack as well as locust attack and starvation in the year 2020 which came true. In December 2019, the coronavirus pandemic started in Wuhan, China, whose outbreak is still going on. At the same time, it was also revealed in many researches that aliens are preparing to attack the earth. Locusts had attacked in many states due to which 60 teams were deployed. Chemical spraying was also done with the help of drones.

Baba Vanga Predictions 2022

Baba Vanga had said that in the year 2022 there will be a water crisis in some countries. Also, she had asked people in countries like Portugal and Italy to use less water. Baba Vanga had also predicted floods in some areas of Australia. Heavy rains and floods had caused havoc on the east coast of Australia this year.

Baba Vanga Predictions 2023

According to Baba Vanga's prediction in the year 2023, children will be developed in the lab. Also, parents will be able to decide the gender and color of their child. Also, Baba Vanga had predicted that a 'big' country can test bioweapons on others. Thousands of people may die in this attack. She had also predicted that in the year 2023, there could be an explosion in a nuclear power plant in the continent of Asia. This explosion can have an effect on India as well.

(Disclaimer: This article is on the basis of general information. India TV does not confirm its truth or its veracity.)

