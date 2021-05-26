Mumbai Police gives hilarious spin to Money Heist scene to spread awareness for online safety

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MUMBAI POLICE A still from Money Heist

Mumbai Police's social media platforms often come up with creative ways to engage people across the country. From using template memes to taking cues from film stars, the team does know how to give a witty spin to informative awareness topics. Recently, spreading awareness about online safety, Mumbai Police's Instagram account shared a video from much loved Spanish crime thriller Money Heist.

In the video a character named Arturo uses '1234' as his security pin, something which is easily accessible by online hackers. Spreading the word, the caption of the post read, "This is Arturo, Arturo thinks he is very smart, Arturo keeps 1234 as his PIN, Don't be like Arturo," followed by hashtags, #PinHeistAlert, #ASpinToPin and #onlinesafety.

Instagram users are absolutely lovingly Mumbai Police's treatment to these posts. Appreciating the effort, a user commented on the post writing, "The wit tho! you guys don’t just protect the city but lighten our mood with your posts too." Another wrote, "Is anybody gonna comment give admin a raise or should i do it first?"

A user also shared an awareness meme in the comment section with the same format. Encouraging all to wear masks, the user wrote, "This is Denver. His laugh is hilarious. But his teeth are visible. Don’t be like Denver. Wear a Mask," Several others posted laughing emojis.

This is not the first time Mumbai Police has referred to the entertainment world to create awareness.

Recently, Mumbai Police have given a witty, quirky twist to the much-hyped and upcoming "Friends" reunion special, in a bid to create Covid-19 awareness. The official Instagram handle of Mumbai Police shared a snapshot of the "Friends" reunion teaser and urged everyone to reunite with friends only after the final season of Covid-19.

"'Reunite' with your F.R.I.E.N.D.S - but only after the final season of #COVID19 please? Till then, online meet-ups will be there for you' #FriendsForever #FriendsOfSafety #TakingOnCorona," the post on the phot-sharing app read.

Previously they have tweeted with stills and dialogues from films like "Uri: The Surgical Strike", "Gulabo Sitabo", "Main Hoon Na" and "Stree" among many others for the purpose.