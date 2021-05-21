Big B, Rajesh Khanna, Ayushmann, Deepika Padukone, Kajol in Mumbai Police memes for Covid awareness

Image Source : TWITTER/MUMBAI POLICE Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone

Mumbai Police always amanged to crack up some creative awarness drive. Mumbai Police also keeps up with the trend. Last week when HBO announced the teaser of American sitcom's Friends' reunion episode, they shared a post reminding fans of the pandemic the country is grappling with. And now, on Friday, the official account of the Mumbai Police shared a series of witty memes on their official Instagram account featuring popular Bollywood stars. The memes are intended to remind people to take precautions amid the ongoing second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. These funny memes feature dialogues of actors Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, Ayushmann Khurrana and Kajol, and are humorous as well as informative.

Their latest post features Deepika Padukone. Taking cue from the actress' debut film Om Shanti Om, the post reads, "Ek chote se mask ki keemat tum kya jaano Ramesh Babu?" And the image reads, " Dee, Pika a cab straight to home after you buy essentials." Another one features actor Ranveer Singh. "Cheete ki chaal, baaz ki nazar aur virus ke spread par sandeh nahi karte. Kabhi bhi infect kar sakti hain."

Earlier in the day, a meme featuring late actor Rajesh Khanna's photograph was shared which urges people to order food at home instead of stepping out. It reads: "'Rajesh' order 'Khanna' at home." Along with the meme, Mumbai Police posted: "Pushpa, we hate rule-breakers! Stay home rey... #BeBollyGood #KakaWouldSay #StayHomeStaySafe #takingoncorona."

Similarly, a meme featuring Amitabh Bachchan reminds people to wear masks properly. It reads: 'Big-B'lunder wearing your mask below nose. Another one that featured Kajol's picture says: You can't 'Kajol' us into thinking getting chocolates is essential.

Apart from this, Mumbai Police borrowed from a popular dialogue of Kajol from "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai" to write alongside the meme: "Cheater, cheater, cheater... That's what you are!"

As for the post which had Ayushmann Khurrana, it warns people against stepping out. It reads: 'Ayush, Maan' Ja -- it is very unwise to step out unnecessarily." Alongside the meme, the tweet reads: "Be 'Zyada Saavdhan' today to ensure everything's ‘Shubh Mangal' everyday."

Aren't these some creative ways to urge everyone to say indoors and follow COVID protocols!

--with IANS inputs