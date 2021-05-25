Image Source : FILE IMAGE Mumbai Police's epic reply to Twitter user asking if he can go out during Covid wins internet

Mumbai Police is known to share creative posts on their official Twitter accounts to sensitize and spread awareness among the citizens of Mumbai. Recently, an interesting interaction happened between one of the Twitter users and the Mumbai Police. It all started when Mumbai Police shared a creative post on Twitter and asked people to stay at home amid the coronavirus pandemic. "It's a Hot Sunny Sunday. A Perfect Climate To Remain Indoors. #StayIndoor #TakingOnCorona," Mumbai Police said in their post.

To this a Twitter user posing a question to the police, “Sir, my name is Sunny. Can I go outside?” Mumbai Polic's reply was epic. “Sir, if you are truly that star at the center of the solar system, around which Earth and the other components of the solar system revolve, we hope you realize the responsibility you are shouldering. Don't compromise it by exposing yourself to the virus please,” wrote the Mumbai Police. They further asked “Sunny” to “be the sunshine of safety”.

Mumbai Police's response to Sunny Pandey has gone viral on social media and Twitterati are left impressed. Check it out here: