Rajasthan Urban Local Body Election Results LIVE: BJP leads Congress 8-1 in municipal corporations

Jaipur:

The counting of votes for Rajasthan's urban local body elections is underway, with the BJP ahead of Congress. The elections cover 10 Municipal Corporations (Nagar Nigams), 47 Municipal Councils (Nagar Parishads) and 252 Municipalities (Nagar Palikas), involving a total of 10,245 councillor seats and around 1.44 crore eligible voters. Polling was conducted in two phases, with the first phase held on September 9, covering 162 urban local bodies, and the second phase taking place on September 11. Voter turnout was 76.41 per cent across 162 bodies in the first phase and 71.69 per cent across 147 bodies in the second phase. The combined turnout for both phases stood at 74.05 per cent.

The results of the two-phase elections across 309 urban local bodies and 10,167 wards will decide the fate of 38,889 candidates. The elections were conducted across 16,465 polling centres, with seats reserved for various categories, including women, Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBCs). The reservation of mayor and chairperson posts was decided through a reservation lottery. The election process for mayors and chairpersons will be held after the councillor results, with elections scheduled for September 21, while elections for deputy mayors, deputy chairpersons and vice-presidents will take place on September 22.

Among the 10 Municipal Corporations for which results will be declared are Jaipur with 150 wards, Jodhpur and Kota with 100 wards each, Ajmer, Udaipur and Bikaner with 80 wards each, Bhilwara with 70 wards, and Alwar, Pali and Bharatpur with 65 wards each. The 47 Municipal Councils include Chomu, Shahpura, Dausa, Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Bhiwadi, Kotputli, Beawar, Nagaur, Tonk, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Banswara, Sri Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Churu, Dholpur, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur and Gangapur City, among others. In addition, results will be declared for 252 out of 253 Nagar Palikas.

The Rajasthan civic polls are significant as the results will determine the composition of urban local bodies across the state and set the stage for the subsequent elections of mayors, chairpersons and other key office-bearers.

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