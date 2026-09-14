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Rajasthan Urban Local Body Election Results LIVE: BJP leads Congress 8-1 in municipal corporations

Written By: Arushi Jaiswal
Updated:

Rajasthan Urban Local Body Election Results LIVE: Voting for these urban local bodies was held in two phases---on September 9 and September 11. The overall voter turnout of both phases stood at 74.05 per cent.

Rajasthan Urban Local Body Election Results LIVE
Rajasthan Urban Local Body Election Results LIVE Image Source : India TV
Jaipur:

The counting of votes for Rajasthan's urban local body elections is underway, with the BJP ahead of Congress. The elections cover 10 Municipal Corporations (Nagar Nigams), 47 Municipal Councils (Nagar Parishads) and 252 Municipalities (Nagar Palikas), involving a total of 10,245 councillor seats and around 1.44 crore eligible voters. Polling was conducted in two phases, with the first phase held on September 9, covering 162 urban local bodies, and the second phase taking place on September 11. Voter turnout was 76.41 per cent across 162 bodies in the first phase and 71.69 per cent across 147 bodies in the second phase. The combined turnout for both phases stood at 74.05 per cent.

The results of the two-phase elections across 309 urban local bodies and 10,167 wards will decide the fate of 38,889 candidates. The elections were conducted across 16,465 polling centres, with seats reserved for various categories, including women, Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBCs). The reservation of mayor and chairperson posts was decided through a reservation lottery. The election process for mayors and chairpersons will be held after the councillor results, with elections scheduled for September 21, while elections for deputy mayors, deputy chairpersons and vice-presidents will take place on September 22.

Among the 10 Municipal Corporations for which results will be declared are Jaipur with 150 wards, Jodhpur and Kota with 100 wards each, Ajmer, Udaipur and Bikaner with 80 wards each, Bhilwara with 70 wards, and Alwar, Pali and Bharatpur with 65 wards each. The 47 Municipal Councils include Chomu, Shahpura, Dausa, Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Bhiwadi, Kotputli, Beawar, Nagaur, Tonk, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Banswara, Sri Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Churu, Dholpur, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur and Gangapur City, among others. In addition, results will be declared for 252 out of 253 Nagar Palikas.

The Rajasthan civic polls are significant as the results will determine the composition of urban local bodies across the state and set the stage for the subsequent elections of mayors, chairpersons and other key office-bearers.

Follow the thread for all the latest updates.

Live updates :Rajasthan Urban Local Body Election Results

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  • 10:23 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Jhalawar Municipal Council: Congress sweeps Vasundhara Raje's stronghold

    The Congress has secured a clear majority in the Jhalawar Municipal Council, winning 29 of the 45 wards in former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje's stronghold. The BJP won 13 wards, while two Independents and one AAP candidate also emerged victorious.

     

  • 10:10 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Jaipur Municipal Corporation: BJP wins 17 wards

    The BJP has won 17 wards in the Jaipur Municipal Corporation, while the Congress has secured victories in six wards as counting of votes continues in Rajasthan’s urban local body elections.

  • 10:09 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Bhilwara Municipal Corporation: BJP wins 10 wards

    The BJP has won 10 wards in the Bhilwara Municipal Corporation, while the Congress has secured victories in two wards as counting of votes continues in Rajasthan’s urban local body elections.

     

  • 10:08 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Ajmer Municipal Corporation: BJP wins 9 wards, Congress bags 6

    The BJP has won nine wards in the Ajmer Municipal Corporation, while the Congress has secured victories in six wards as counting of votes continues in Rajasthan’s urban local body elections.

     

  • 10:07 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Udaipur Municipal Corporation: BJP wins 13 wards, Congress bags 7

    The BJP has won 13 wards in the Udaipur Municipal Corporation, while the Congress has secured victories in seven wards as counting of votes continues in Rajasthan's urban local body elections.

     

  • 10:07 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Congress takes lead in Dungarpur, Sikar Nagar Parishads

    The Congress has taken the lead in Dungarpur and Sikar Nagar Parishads as counting of votes continues in Rajasthan’s urban local body elections.

  • 10:06 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    BJP takes lead in Banswara, Bhiwadi, Jaisalmer, Rajsamand, Shahpura, Sirohi

    The BJP has taken the lead in Banswara, Bhiwadi, Jaisalmer, Rajsamand, Shahpura and Sirohi Nagar Parishads as counting of votes continues in Rajasthan's urban local body elections.

  • 10:03 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    BJP takes early lead over Congress in Rajsamand, Bhiwadi Nagar Parishads

    The BJP has taken an early lead in Rajsamand Nagar Parishad, winning three wards while the Congress is yet to open its account as counting continues. In Bhiwadi Nagar Parishad, the BJP has also established an early lead, winning five wards compared with the Congress’ zero.

  • 10:02 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    BJP takes lead in Jaisalmer Nagar Parishad

    BJP takes lead in Jaisalmer Nagar Parishad, wins 7 wards against Congress’ 4.

     

  • 10:02 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    BJP leading in in Shahpura Nagar Parishad

     BJP takes lead in Shahpura Nagar Parishad, wins 7 wards against Congress’ 6.

  • 10:02 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Jodhpur Municipal Corporation: BJP, Congress tied at 7-7 in neck-and-neck contest

    BJP and Congress neck-and-neck in Jodhpur Municipal Corporation, win 7 wards each.

     

  • 10:00 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    BJP, Congress locked in neck-and-neck contest

    The BJP and Congress are locked in a close contest in the Alwar Municipal Corporation, with both parties winning eight wards each as counting of votes continues.

  • 9:59 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Congress takes narrow 12-11 lead over BJP

    The Congress has taken a slender 12-11 lead over the BJP in the Pali Municipal Corporation, with the two parties locked in a neck-and-neck contest as counting continues.

  • 9:58 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Udaipur Municipal Corporation: BJP wins 10 wards, Congress bags 5

    The BJP has won 10 wards in the Udaipur Municipal Corporation, while the Congress has secured victories in five wards as counting of votes continues in Rajasthan's urban local body elections.

  • 9:57 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    BJP leads Congress 5-3 in municipal corporations

    BJP is leading in municipal corporations of Jaipur, Ajmer, Bhilwara, Udaipur and Bikaner. Congress is leading in municipal corporations of Pali, Alwar and Jodhpur.

     

     

  • 9:40 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Bikaner Municipal Corporation: BJP wins 6 wards, Congress bags 2

    The BJP has won six wards in the Bhilwara Municipal Corporation, while the Congress has secured victories in two wards as counting continues in Rajasthan’s urban local body elections.

  • 9:36 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    BJP wins 6 wards in Bhilwara Municipal Corporation

    The BJP has won six wards in the Bhilwara Municipal Corporation, while the Congress has secured victories in two wards as counting continues in Rajasthan’s urban local body elections.

     

  • 9:36 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Congress leading in Alwar Municipal Corporation

    Congress takes the lead in Alwar Municipal Corporation, winning 3 wards against BJP's 2.

     

  • 9:36 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Jaipur Municipal Corporation: BJP wins 8 wards

    BJP wins 8 wards in Jaipur Municipal Corporation and Congress bags 4.

     

  • 9:35 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Municipal Corporations: Results so far

    Jaipur Municipal Corporation 

    • BJP: 8
    • Congress:  4
    • IND: 1

    Alwar Municipal Corporation 

    • Congress: 3
    • BJP: 2
    • IND: 2

    Jodhpur Municipal Corporation 

    • BJP:
    • Congress:
    • IND:

    Pali Municipal Corporation

    • BJP:
    • Congress:
    • IND:

     
    Ajmer Municipal Corporation 

    • Congress: 2
    • BJP: 1
    • IND: 1

    Bharatpur Municipal Corporation

    • IND: 2
    • BJP: 1 
    • RLP: 1

    Bhilwara Municipal Corporation 

    • BJP: 6
    • Congress: 2

    Kota Municipal Corporation

    • BJP: 0
    • Congress: 0

    Udaipur Municipal Corporation

    • Congress: 2 
    • BJP: 1

    Bikaner Municipal Corporation

    • Congress: 4
    • BJP: 2
    • IND: 2
  • 9:28 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Bhilwara Municipal Corporation: BJP leads Congress 3-0

    The BJP has taken an early 3-0 lead over the Congress in the Bhilwara Municipal Corporation as counting of votes continues in Rajasthan's urban local body elections.

     

  • 9:23 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Pali Municipal Corporation: Neck-and-neck contest

    BJP takes the lead in Pali Municipal Corporation in a neck-and-neck contest with Congress.

    • BJP: 11
    • Congress: 10
    • IND: 2
  • 9:22 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Jaipur Municipal Corporation: BJP extends lead over Congress

    The BJP has extended its early lead over the Congress in the Jaipur Municipal Corporation, leading 5-3 as counting of votes continues in Rajasthan's urban local body elections.

  • 9:18 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Alwar Municipal Corporation: BJP leading

     BJP takes an early 2-1 lead over Congress in Alwar Municipal Corporation.

     

  • 9:17 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Pali Municipal Corporation: Congress takes early lead over BJP

    Congress takes an early 6-4 lead over BJP in Pali Municipal Corporation.

    Pali Nagar Nigam Election Results 2026: 11/65

    • Congress: 06
    • BJP: 04
    • Independents: 01
  • 9:16 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Jodhpur Municipal Corporation: Congress takes early lead over BJP

    Congress takes an early 3-0 lead over BJP in Jodhpur Municipal Corporation.

  • 9:16 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Udaipur Municipal Corporation: BJP wins Ward 44

    BJP candidate Jatin Shrimali has won Ward 44 of the Udaipur Municipal Corporation in the Rajasthan urban local body elections.

  • 9:15 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Jaipur Municipal Corporation: BJP takes early 4-3 lead over Congress

    The BJP has taken an early lead over the Congress in the Jaipur Municipal Corporation, leading 4-3 as counting of votes continues for the Rajasthan urban local body elections.

  • 9:12 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Rajasthan Civic Polls: 77 Councillors elected unopposed, BJP leads with 44

    As many as 77 councillors have already been elected unopposed in Rajasthan's urban local body elections. Of these, 44 are from the BJP, 16 from the Congress and 17 are independents.

     

  • 9:11 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Pali Municipal Corporation: Congress leads in 5 wards, BJP 3

    The Congress has taken the lead in the Pali Municipal Corporation, leading in five wards, while the BJP is ahead in three wards as counting of votes continues.

     

    • Congress: 5 wards
    • BJP: 3
    • IND: 1

     

  • 9:09 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Jaipur Municipal Corporation: BJP takes early lead in Ward 31

     BJP takes early lead in Ward 31 of Jaipur Municipal Corporation, with Vijay Agarwal leading.

     

  • 9:08 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    BJP leads on 6 Wards

    The BJP has taken an early lead in Kotputli Nagar Parishad, leading in six of the 10 wards where results have been declared so far. The Congress leads in four wards, with counting continuing for the remaining 50 wards.

     

  • 9:07 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Udaipur Municipal Corporation: Congress wins Ward 17

    Poonam Kanwar, the Congress candidate from Ward 17 of the Udaipur Municipal Corporation, has won the election. She is the wife of Congress Udaipur city president Fateh Singh.

     

  • 9:06 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Nimbahera Municipal Council: Neck-to neck fight

    The BJP has taken a narrow lead over the Congress in Nimbahera Nagar Parishad, leading in five of the nine wards where results have been declared so far. The Congress has won four wards, with counting continuing for the remaining 36 wards.

    Nimbahera Nagar Parishad: 9/45 wards

    • BJP: 05
    • Congress: 04
  • 9:04 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    BJP takes early lead in Alwar Municipal Corporation

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken an early lead in the Alwar Municipal Corporation as counting of votes continues in Rajasthan’s urban local body elections.

  • 9:03 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Chirawa Municipality: Ward 1 to Ward 7 result

    • Ward 1: Saroj (Congress) 
    • Ward 2: Abhishek (Congress)
    • Ward 3: Anita (Congress) 
    • Ward 4: Navneet Lata (Independent)
    • Ward 5: Lokesh Kataria (Congress) 
    • Ward 6: Shriram Saini (Congress) 
    • Ward 7: Mehar Kataria (Independent) 

     

  • 9:02 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Deoli Municipality: BJP wins 3 wards

    Early results from the vote counting for the Deoli Municipality in Tonk district have emerged. In the results for the first six wards, independent candidates have established a strong lead by winning three seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also secured three seats.

    • Ward 1: Govind Ram Mali (BJP) 
    • Ward 2: Hemendra Singh (Independent) 
    • Ward 3: Sona Devi (BJP) 
    • Ward 4: Raj Bahadur (Independent) 
    • Ward 5: Mahendra Regar (BJP) 
    • Ward 6: Vinod Teji (Independent)
  • 8:59 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Jaipur Municipal Corporation: BJP takes early lead

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken an early lead in the Jaipur Municipal Corporation, leading in two wards as counting of votes progresses in Rajasthan’s urban local body elections. Daya Singh is ahead in Ward 41, while Neeraj Agarwal is leading in Ward 121.

     

  • 8:57 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    BJP, Congress neck-and-neck in Vasundhara Raje's stronghold

    The BJP and Congress are locked in a close contest in Jhalawar Nagar Parishad, widely regarded as former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje's stronghold, with both parties leading in one ward each as counting progresses.

  • 8:54 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Churu Municipal Council: Congress wins 4 wards, BJP takes 3

    The first round of counting for the Churu Municipal Council elections has concluded, with results declared for Wards 1 to 7. The Congress won four wards, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured three. In Ward 1, Congress candidate Bajrang won with 726 votes, defeating BJP’s Mukesh Kumar by 277 votes. BJP’s Pooja Saini won Ward 2 with 328 votes, while Congress candidate Shayna Bano secured Ward 3 with 586 votes. Congress candidates Anita and Kamlesh won Wards 4 and 5 with 793 and 724 votes, respectively. Sajid Khan won Ward 6 for the Congress with 733 votes, defeating Independent candidate Intzar by 291 votes. In Ward 7, BJP’s Tara Kanwar emerged victorious with 533 votes, defeating Congress candidate Naseem Bano by 116 votes.

  • 8:53 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Pali Municipal Corporation: BJP, Congress lead in two wards each

    The BJP and Congress have taken early leads in the Pali Municipal Corporation, with both parties ahead in two wards each as counting of votes continues in Rajasthan's urban local body elections.

  • 8:50 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Congress takes early lead in Sikar and Jaisalmer Nagar Parishads

    The Congress has taken early leads in the Sikar and Jaisalmer Nagar Parishads as counting of votes continues in Rajasthan's urban local body elections.

  • 8:50 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    BJP takes early lead in Shahpura, Sirohi and Dungarpur Nagar Parishads

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken early leads in the Shahpura, Sirohi and Dungarpur Nagar Parishads as counting of votes continues in Rajasthan's urban local body elections.

     

  • 8:50 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Congress takes early lead in Alwar Municipal Corporation

    The Congress has taken an early lead in the Alwar Municipal Corporation as counting of votes continues in the Rajasthan urban local body elections.

     

  • 8:43 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    BJP wins two wards in Kherli Municipality

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won Wards 10 and 17 of the Kherli Municipality in the Rajasthan urban local body elections.

     

  • 8:41 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Chaksu Municipality: BJP wins Ward 11

    The BJP has won Ward 11 of the Chaksu Municipality in the Rajasthan urban local body elections.

     

  • 8:41 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Basni Municipality: Congress wins Ward 38

    The Congress has won Ward 38 of the Bari Municipality in the Rajasthan urban local body elections.

  • 8:41 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Bari Municipality: BJP wins Ward 23

    The BJP has won Ward 23 of the Bari Municipality in the Rajasthan urban local body elections.

     

  • 8:40 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Bansur Municipality: Independent wins Ward 15

    An independent candidate has won Ward 15 of the Bansur Municipality in the Rajasthan urban local body elections.

  • 8:40 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Bagar Municipality: Independent wins Ward 5

    An independent candidate has won Ward 5 of the Bagar Municipality in the Rajasthan urban local body elections.

  • 8:39 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Anupgarh Municipality: Congress wins Ward 28

    The Congress has won Ward 28 of the Anupgarh Municipality in the Rajasthan urban local body elections.

     

  • 8:33 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Udaipur Municipal Corporation: Congress wins ward 1

    The Congress has won Ward 1 of the Udaipur Municipal Corporation in the Rajasthan urban local body elections.

  • 8:32 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Sirohi Municipal Council: BJP wins Ward 10

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won Ward 10 of the Sirohi Municipal Council in the Rajasthan urban local body elections.

  • 8:30 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Sikar Municipal Council: Congress wins Ward 65

    The Congress has won Ward 23 of the Jaisalmer Municipal Council in the Rajasthan urban local body elections.

  • 8:28 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Jaisalmer Municipal Council: Congress Wins Ward 23

    The Congress has won Ward 23 of the Jaisalmer Municipal Council in the Rajasthan urban local body elections.

  • 8:26 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    BJP wins two wards in Dungarpur Municipal Council

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won Ward 23 and 28 of the Dungarpur Municipal Council in the Rajasthan urban local body elections.

  • 8:25 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Banswara Municipal Council: BJP wins Ward 12

     The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won Ward 12 of the Banswara Municipal Council in the Rajasthan urban local body elections.

     

  • 8:21 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Bagar Municipality counting to be done in 5 rounds

    The counting of votes for all 19 wards of the Bagar Municipality will be completed in five rounds, with results expected as the counting progresses.

  • 8:20 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Jhunjhunu Civic poll counting to be done in 14 rounds

    The counting of votes for all 60 wards of the Jhunjhunu Municipal Council will be conducted in 14 rounds across eight tables, with the results expected to emerge as the counting progresses.

     

  • 8:19 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    BJP takes early lead in one ward of Bikaner

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken an early lead in one ward of the Bikaner Municipal Corporation as counting of votes is underway.

  • 8:18 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    What happened in Jodhpur Municipal Corporation in 2020?

    Jodhpur Nagar Nigam was divided into two separate corporations: Jodhpur North and Jodhpur South in 202. The Jodhpur Nagar Nigam  Election Result are: 

    Jodhpur North Total Wards: 80

    • Congress: 53
    • BJP: 19
    • Independents: 08

    Jodhpur South Total Wards: 80

    • BJP: 43
    • Congress: 29
    • Independents: 08
  • 8:16 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Kota Nagar Nigam Election Result 2020

    Kota Nagar Nigam was also divided into two separate corporations: Kota North and Kota South)

    Kota North Total Wards: 70

    • Congress: 47
    • BJP: 14
    • Independents: 09

    Kota South Total Wards: 80

    • BJP: 36
    • Congress: 36
    • Independents: 08
  • 8:10 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    What happened in Jaipur Municipal Corporation in 2020?

    The 2020 Jaipur Nagar Nigam elections were unique because the state government had split the city's civic governance into two separate municipal corporations: Jaipur Greater and Jaipur Heritage

    Jaipur Greater Nagar Nigam (150 Wards)

    • BJP: 88
    • Congress: 49
    • Independents: 13

    Jaipur Heritage Nagar Nigam (100 Wards)

    • Congress: 47
    • BJP: 42
    • Independents: 11
  • 8:06 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    EVM glitches reported in Jaipur, Jhunjhunu, Pushkar

    Electronic Voting Machine (EVM)-related glitches were reported at several polling booths in Jaipur, Jhunjhunu, Pushkar and other parts of Rajasthan on September 11, during the initial hours of voting in the final phase of the urban local body elections. The technical issues disrupted voting and triggered protests at some polling stations. However, polling remained largely peaceful across the state.

     

  • 7:59 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Counting begins

    The counting of votes for Rajasthan’s urban local body elections began on Monday (September 14), with results expected from 309 urban local bodies across the state. The elections cover 10 Municipal Corporations (Nagar Nigams), 47 Municipal Councils (Nagar Parishads) and 252 Municipalities (Nagar Palikas), with 10,245 councillor seats at stake and around 1.44 crore eligible voters.

  • 7:56 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Voter turnout of Nagar Palikas

    • Abu Road Nagar Palika: 75.77%
    • Ahore Nagar Palika: 69.64%
    • Ajitgarh Nagar Palika: 82.37%
    • Aklera Nagar Palika: 83.33%
    • Akola Nagar Palika: 85.87%
    • Amet Nagar Palika: 76.16%
    • Anta Nagar Palika: 77.06%
    • Anupgarh Nagar Palika: 80.52%
    • Arnod Nagar Palika: 91.98%
    • Asind Nagar Palika: 84.34%
    • Atru Nagar Palika: 80.84%
    • Badi Sadri Nagar Palika: 86.06%
    • Bagar Nagar Palika: 75.98%
    • Bagru Nagar Palika: 88.36%
    • Bahadurpur Nagar Palika: 89.28%
    • Balesar Sata Nagar Palika: 89.26%
    • Bali Nagar Palika: 68.86%
    • Bamanwas Nagar Palika: 71.27%
    • Bandikui Nagar Palika: 80.92%
    • Baneda Nagar Palika: 83.71%
    • Bansur Nagar Palika: 84.30%
    • Bap Nagar Palika: 88.66%
    • Bardod Nagar Palika: 87.53%
    • Bari Nagar Palika: 82.39%
    • Barodameo Nagar Palika: 89.79%
    • Basedi Nagar Palika: 83.45%
    • Basni Nagar Palika: 67.16%
    • Bassi Nagar Palika: 88.92%
    • Baswa Nagar Palika: 87.80%
    • Bayana Nagar Palika: 81.28%
    • Begun Nagar Palika: 84.61%
    • Bhadra Nagar Palika: 85.95%
    • Bhandarej Nagar Palika: 88.83%
    • Bhawanimandi Nagar Palika: 79.80%
    • Bhim Nagar Palika: 82.49%
    • Bhinder Nagar Palika: 82.09%
    • Bhinmal Nagar Palika: 78.11%
    • Bhopalgarh Nagar Palika: 87.39%
    • Bhusawar Nagar Palika: 84.12%
    • Bidasar Nagar Palika: 74.08%
    • Bigod Nagar Palika: 91.85%
    • Bijaynagar Nagar Palika: 81.35%
    • Bijolia Nagar Palika: 84.68%
    • Bilara Nagar Palika: 77.65%
    • Bissau Nagar Palika: 74.28%
    • Bonli Nagar Palika: 79.51%
    • Borawar Nagar Palika: 80.52%
    • Buhana Nagar Palika: 84.01%
    • Chaksu Nagar Palika: 88.80%
    • Chhabra Nagar Palika: 81.22%
    • Chhapar Nagar Palika: 75.04%
    • Chhoti Sadri Nagar Palika: 83.29%
    • Chirawa Nagar Palika: 82.13%
    • Chohtan Nagar Palika: 85.24%
    • Dag Nagar Palika: 84.04%
    • Danta Nagar Palika: 77.25%
    • Degana Nagar Palika: 82.94%
    • Dei Nagar Palika: 81.12%
    • Deogarh Nagar Palika: 83.58%
    • Deoli Nagar Palika: 85.32%
    • Deshnok Nagar Palika: 81.55%
    • Dhariyawad Nagar Palika: 80.26%
    • Dhod Nagar Palika: 82.97%
    • Dhorimanna Nagar Palika: 91.60%
    • Diggi Nagar Palika: 88.32%
    • Dudu Nagar Palika: 89.17%
    • Dundlod Nagar Palika: 74.32%
    • Duni Nagar Palika: 86.63%
    • Falna Nagar Palika: 72.53%
    • Fatehnagar Nagar Palika: 88.91%
    • Gajsinghpur Nagar Palika: 84.50%
    • Gangapur Nagar Palika: 86.60%
    • Gharsana Nagar Palika: 80.41%
    • Goluwala Nagar Palika: 90.03%
    • Govindgarh Nagar Palika: 86.63%
    • Gudhamalani Nagar Palika: 87.16%
    • Gulabpura Nagar Palika: 77.80%
    • Hamirgarh Nagar Palika: 86.65%
    • Hindoli Nagar Palika: 79.58%
    • Indragarh Nagar Palika: 87.44%
    • Itawa Nagar Palika: 82.10%
    • Jahazpur Nagar Palika: 87.60%
    • Jaitaran Nagar Palika: 76.98%
    • Jakhal Nagar Palika: 79.97%
    • Jamwaramgarh Nagar Palika: 88.52%
    • Jasol Nagar Palika: 81.13%
    • Jayal Nagar Palika: 83.55%
    • Jhalrapatan Nagar Palika: 79.19%
    • Jobner Nagar Palika: 87.73%
    • Kaladera Nagar Palika: 89.91%
    • Kaman Nagar Palika: 83.05%
    • Kanod Nagar Palika: 82.55%
    • Kanota Nagar Palika: 88.01%
    • Kapasan Nagar Palika: 84.87%
    • Kapren Nagar Palika: 84.92%
    • Kathumar Nagar Palika: 85.80%
    • Kekri Nagar Palika: 78.48%
    • Keshoraipatan Nagar Palika: 83.33%
    • Kesrisinghpur Nagar Palika: 86.42%
    • Khajuwala Nagar Palika: 74.92%
    • Khandar Nagar Palika: 85.09%
    • Khandela Nagar Palika: 76.44%
    • Khanpur Nagar Palika: 81.49%
    • Khatu Khurd Nagar Palika: 79.17%
    • Khatushyamji Nagar Palika: 85.41%
    • Khejroli Nagar Palika: 87.71%
    • Kherli Nagar Palika: 82.35%
    • Khetri Nagar Palika: 83.57%
    • Kishangarh Renwal Nagar Palika: 83.41%
    • Kishangarhbas Nagar Palika: 88.18%
    • Kotkasim Nagar Palika: 89.56%
    • Kuchera Nagar Palika: 82.11%
    • Kumher Nagar Palika: 87.72%
    • Kushalgarh Nagar Palika: 82.20%
    • Ladnun Nagar Palika: 68.47%
    • Lakheri Nagar Palika: 79.04%
    • Lamba Harisingh Nagar Palika: 85.68%
    • Lawan Nagar Palika: 87.92%
    • Laxmangarh Nagar Palika: 86.82%
    • Laxmangarh Nagar Palika: 74.07%
    • Losal Nagar Palika: 78.93%
    • Lunkaransar Nagar Palika: 81.70%
    • Mahwa Nagar Palika: 82.92%
    • Malakhera Nagar Palika: 84.44%
    • Malpura Nagar Palika: 83.15%
    • Malsisar Nagar Palika: 77.74%
    • Mandalgarh Nagar Palika: 86.20%
    • Mandar Nagar Palika: 77.89%
    • Mandawa Nagar Palika: 75.02%
    • Mandawar Nagar Palika: 82.04%
    • Mandawari Nagar Palika: 83.16%
    • Mandhan Nagar Palika: 87.99%
    • Mandrayal Nagar Palika: 76.50%
    • Mandrella Nagar Palika: 79.26%
    • Mangrol Nagar Palika: 88.14%
    • Maniya Nagar Palika: 85.22%
    • Manoharpur Nagar Palika: 88.84%
    • Manoharthana Nagar Palika: 87.08%
    • Marwar Junction Nagar Palika: 71.97%
    • Marwar-Mundwa Nagar Palika: 85.14%
    • Masuda Nagar Palika: 84.67%
    • Mathania Nagar Palika: 88.84%
    • Mavli Nagar Palika: 88.39%
    • Merta City Nagar Palika: 82.41%
    • Merta Road Nagar Palika: 84.08%
    • Mount Abu Nagar Palika: 80.09%
    • Mukundgarh Nagar Palika:: 75.56%
    • Mundawar Nagar Palika: 88.97%
    • Nadbai Nagar Palika: 86.75%
    • Nagar Nagar Palika: 87.75%
    • Nainwa Nagar Palika: 83.05%
    • Napasar Nagar Palika: 68.90%
    • Narayanpur Nagar Palika: 86.97%
    • Narena Nagar Palika: 87.41%
    • Nasirabad Nagar Palika: 89.22%
    • Nathdwara Nagar Palika: 86.39%
    • Naugaon Nagar Palika: 86.66%
    • Nawalgarh Nagar Palika: 71.60%
    • Nawan Nagar Palika: 80.40%
    • Neemrana Nagar Palika: 88.78%
    • Niwai Nagar Palika: 81.81%
    • Nohar Nagar Palika: 81.34%
    • Nokha Nagar Palika: 74.81%
    • Padampur Nagar Palika: 78.72%
    • Pahari Nagar Palika: 90.36%
    • Palsana Nagar Palika: 83.31%
    • Paota Nagar Palika: 82.75%
    • Parbatsar Nagar Palika: 83.75%
    • Partapur Garhi Nagar Palika: 67.13%
    • Peeplu Nagar Palika: 84.25%
    • Phagi Nagar Palika: 86.65%
    • Phulera Nagar Palika: 81.39%
    • Pidawa Nagar Palika: 88.93%
    • Pilani Nagar Palika: 75.38%
    • Pilibanga Nagar Palika: 83.93%
    • Pindwara Nagar Palika: 65.46%
    • Pipar City Nagar Palika: 89.59%
    • Pisangan Nagar Palika: 86.73%
    • Pokaran Nagar Palika: 85.26%
    • Pragpura Nagar Palika
    • Raipur Nagar Palika: 78.67%
    • Raisinghnagar Nagar Palika: 74.73%
    • Rajakhera Nagar Palika: 81.30%
    • Rajaldesar Nagar Palika: 77.02%
    • Rajgarh Nagar Palika: 83.81%
    • Rajgarh Nagar Palika: 78.00%
    • Ramganjmandi Nagar Palika: 83.45%
    • Ramgarh Nagar Palika: 84.69%
    • Ramgarh Pachwara Nagar Palika: 86.37%
    • Ramgarh Shekhawati Nagar Palika: 72.89%
    • Rani Khurd Nagar Palika: 76.28%
    • Ratangarh Nagar Palika: 75.12%
    • Ratannagar Nagar Palika: 75.99%
    • Rawatbhata Nagar Palika: 66.88%
    • Rawatsar Nagar Palika: 85.50%
    • Reengus Nagar Palika: 85.70%
    • Riyanbari Nagar Palika: 84.15%
    • Rupbas Nagar Palika: 88.71%
    • Sadri Nagar Palika: 66.42%
    • Sadulshahar Nagar Palika: 86.70%
    • Sagwara Nagar Palika: 73.03%
    • Sahawa Nagar Palika: 86.59%
    • Saipau Nagar Palika: 90.87%
    • Sambhar Nagar Palika: 80.66%
    • Samdari Nagar Palika: 70.64%
    • Sanchore Nagar Palika: 76.67%
    • Sangaria Nagar Palika: 87.05%
    • Sangod Nagar Palika: 83.23%
    • Sapotra Nagar Palika: 80.47%
    • Sardarshahar Nagar Palika: 69.96%
    • Sarmathura Nagar Palika: 81.01%
    • Sarwar Nagar Palika: 86.19%
    • Sawar Nagar Palika: 80.87%
    • Sayla Nagar Palika: 66.74%
    • Shivganj Nagar Palika: 69.57%
    • Sikrai Nagar Palika: 82.99%
    • Sikri Nagar Palika: 89.10%
    • Sindhari Nagar Palika: 81.77%
    • Singhana Nagar Palika: 79.52%
    • Siswali Nagar Palika: 80.20%
    • Siwana Nagar Palika: 69.32%
    • Sojat City Nagar Palika: 80.25%
    • Sojat Road Nagar Palika: 70.66%
    • Sridungargarh Nagar Palika: 73.53%
    • Srikaranpur Nagar Palika: 81.60%
    • Srimadhopur Nagar Palika: 82.39%
    • Srivijaynagar Nagar Palika: 81.45%
    • Suket Nagar Palika: 83.98%
    • Sultana Nagar Palika: 81.09%
    • Sultanpur Nagar Palika: 83.42%
    • Sumerpur Nagar Palika: 71.66%
    • Surajgarh Nagar Palika: 81.22%
    • Suratgarh Nagar Palika: 78.64%
    • Suroth Nagar Palika: 82.26%
    • Takhatgarh Nagar Palika: 72.04%
    • Tantoli Nagar Palika: 75.24%
    • Tapukara Nagar Palika: 87.55%
    • Taranagar Nagar Palika: 81.45%
    • Thanagazi Nagar Palika: 87.06%
    • Tibbi Nagar Palika: 86.95%
    • Tinwari Nagar Palika: 89.36%
    • Todabhim Nagar Palika: 85.90%
    • Todaraisingh Nagar Palika: 83.72%
    • Uchchain Nagar Palika: 85.31%
    • Udaipurwati Nagar Palika: 80.80%
    • Uniara Nagar Palika: 86.44%
    • Vallabhnagar Nagar Palika: 83.08%
    • Vatika Nagar Palika: 87.34%
    • Vidya Vihar Nagar Palika: 72.74%
    • Viratnagar Nagar Palika: 86.34%
    • Wazirpur Nagar Palika: 83.40%
    • Weir Nagar Palika: 85.91%

     

  • 7:56 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Voter turnout of 47 Municipal Councils (Nagar Parishads)

    • Balotra Nagar Parishad: 75.54%
    • Banswara Nagar Parishad: 67.14%
    • Baran Nagar Parishad: 76.10%
    • Barmer Nagar Parishad: 81.57%
    • Beawar Nagar Parishad: 72.42%
    • Behror Nagar Parishad: 86.18%
    • Bhiwadi Nagar Parishad: 74.43%
    • Bundi Nagar Parishad: 73.77%
    • Chittorgarh Nagar Parishad: 68.15%
    • Chomu Nagar Parishad: 87.98%
    • Churu Nagar Parishad: 72.81%
    • Dausa Nagar Parishad: 79.37%
    • Deeg Nagar Parishad: 81.61%
    • Dholpur Nagar Parishad: 74.63%
    • Didwana Nagar Parishad: 75.41%
    • Dungarpur Nagar Parishad: 65.06%
    • Fatehpur Nagar Parishad: 66.80%
    • Gangapur City Nagar Parishad: 73.54%
    • Hanumangarh Nagar Parishad: 80.08%
    • Hindaun Nagar Parishad: 77.35%
    • Jaisalmer Nagar Parishad: 80.95%
    • Jalore Nagar Parishad: 76.61%
    • Jhalawar Nagar Parishad: 79.00%
    • Jhunjhunu Nagar Parishad: 74.79%
    • Karauli Nagar Parishad: 74.33%
    • Khairthal Nagar Parishad: 86.26%
    • Kishangarh Nagar Parishad: 78.25%
    • Kotputli Nagar Parishad: 85.29%
    • Kuchaman City Nagar Parishad: 76.27%
    • Lalsot Nagar Parishad: 87.76%
    • Makrana Nagar Parishad: 83.77%
    • Nagaur Nagar Parishad: 84.11%
    • Neem Ka Thana Nagar Parishad: 79.66%
    • Nimbahera Nagar Parishad: 75.86%
    • Phalodi Nagar Parishad: 86.37%
    • Pratapgarh Nagar Parishad: 79.14%
    • Pushkar Nagar Parishad: 83.68%
    • Rajsamand Nagar Parishad: 81.19%
    • Salumbar Nagar Parishad: 78.69%
    • Sawai Madhopur Nagar Parishad: 65.36%
    • Shahpura Nagar Parishad: 80.43%
    • Shahpura Nagar Parishad: 86.66%
    • Sikar Nagar Parishad: 72.15%
    • Sirohi Nagar Parishad: 62.16%
    • Sri Ganganagar Nagar Parishad: 71.70%
    • Sujangarh Nagar Parishad: 69.45%
    • Tijara Nagar Parishad: 88.96%
    • Tonk Nagar Parishad: 77.14%
  • 7:51 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Voter turnout of all 10 Municipal Corporations

    • Jaipur: 63.55%
    • Ajmer: 65.48%
    • Alwar: 65.72%
    • Bharatpur: 73.68%
    • Bhilwara: 63.84%
    • Bikaner: 69.04%
    • Jodhpur: 71.95%
    • Kota : 67.66%
    • Pali: 70.94%
    • Udaipur: 69.77%
  • 7:42 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    47 Municipal Councils (Nagar Parishads)

    1. Chomu Nagar Parishad: 45 wards
    2. Shahpura (Jaipur) Nagar Parishad: 55 wards
    3. Dausa Nagar Parishad: 55 wards
    4. Lalsot Nagar Parishad: 35 wards
    5. Sikar Nagar Parishad: 65 wards
    6. Fatehpur Nagar Parishad: 55 wards
    7. Sardarshahar Nagar Parishad: 55 wards
    8. Jhunjhunu Nagar Parishad: 60 wards
    9. Khairthal Nagar Parishad: 45 wards
    10. Tijara Nagar Parishad: 35 wards
    11. Bhiwadi Nagar Parishad: 60 wards
    12. Kotputli Nagar Parishad: 60 wards
    13. Behror Nagar Parishad: 55 wards
    14. Phalodi Nagar Parishad: 40 wards
    15. Jalore Nagar Parishad: 40 wards
    16. Sirohi Nagar Parishad: 35 wards
    17. Barmer Nagar Parishad: 55 wards
    18. Balotra Nagar Parishad: 55 wards
    19. Jaisalmer Nagar Parishad: 45 wards
    20. Kishangarh Nagar Parishad: 60 wards
    21. Pushkar Nagar Parishad: 25 wards
    22. Beawar Nagar Parishad: 60 wards
    23. Nagaur Nagar Parishad: 60 wards
    24. Didwana Nagar Parishad: 40 wards
    25. Kuchaman City Nagar Parishad: 45 wards
    26. Makrana Nagar Parishad: 60 wards
    27. Tonk Nagar Parishad: 60 wards
    28. Bundi Nagar Parishad: 60 wards
    29. Baran Nagar Parishad: 60 wards
    30. Jhalawar Nagar Parishad: 45 wards
    31. Rajsamand Nagar Parishad: 45 wards
    32. Chittorgarh Nagar Parishad: 60 wards
    33. Nimbahera Nagar Parishad: 45 wards
    34. Pratapgarh Nagar Parishad: 40 wards
    35. Banswara Nagar Parishad: 60 wards
    36. Dungarpur Nagar Parishad: 40 wards
    37. Salumbar Nagar Parishad: 25 wards
    38. Sri Ganganagar Nagar Parishad: 65 wards
    39. Hanumangarh Nagar Parishad: 60 wards
    40. Churu Nagar Parishad: 60 wards
    41. Sujangarh Nagar Parishad: 60 wards
    42. Deeg Nagar Parishad: 40 wards
    43. Dholpur Nagar Parishad: 60 wards
    44. Karauli Nagar Parishad: 55 wards
    45. Hindaun City Nagar Parishad: 60 words
    46. Sawai Madhopur Nagar Parishad: 60 wards
    47. Gangapur City Nagar Parishad: 60 wards
  • 7:36 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    10 Municipal Corporations (Nagar Nigam)

    10 Municipal Corporations (Nagar Nigam) are: 

    1. Jaipur Municipal Corporation Nagar Nigam (150 wards)
    2. Alwar Municipal Corporation Nagar Nigam (65 wards)
    3. Jodhpur Municipal Corporation Nagar Nigam (100 wards)
    4. Pali Municipal Corporation Nagar Nigam (65 wards)
    5. Ajmer Municipal Corporation Nagar Nigam (80 wards)
    6. Bhilwara Municipal Corporation Nagar Nigam (70 wards)
    7. Kota Municipal Corporation Nagar Nigam (100 wards)
    8. Udaipur Municipal Corporation Nagar Nigam (80 wards)
    9. Bikaner Municipal Corporation Nagar Nigam (80 wards)
    10. Bharatpur Municipal Corporation Nagar Nigam (65 wards)

  • 7:31 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    10 Municipal Corporations, 47 Councils, 252 Nagar Palikas in focus

    Among the 10 Municipal Corporations were results will be declared are Jaipur with 150 wards, Jodhpur and Kota with 100 wards each, Ajmer, Udaipur and Bikaner with 80 wards each, Bhilwara with 70 wards, and Alwar, Pali and Bharatpur with 65 wards each. The 47 Municipal Councils include Chomu, Shahpura, Dausa, Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Bhiwadi, Kotputli, Beawar, Nagaur, Tonk, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Banswara, Sri Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Churu, Dholpur, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur and Gangapur City, among others. In addition, results will be declared for, 252 out of 253 Nagar Palikas.

     

  • 7:31 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Rajasthan civic polls to determine composition of urban local bodies

    The Rajasthan civic polls are significant as the results will determine the composition of urban local bodies across the state and set the stage for the subsequent elections of mayors, chairpersons and other key office-bearers.

  • 6:27 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Result to determine fate of 38,889 candidates

    The results of the elections held in two phases for 10,167 wards across 309 urban local bodies in Rajasthan will be declared today. These results will determine the fate of 38,889 candidates.

     

  • 6:24 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Contest for Mayor and Chairperson

    The election process for mayors and chairpersons will be held after the councillor results, with elections scheduled for September 21, while elections for deputy mayors, deputy chairpersons and vice-presidents will take place on September 22.

  • 6:23 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    74.05% voter turnout recorded

    Voting for these urban local bodies took place in two phases---on September 9 and September 11. Voter turnout was 76.41 per cent across 162 bodies in the first phase and 71.69 per cent across 147 bodies in the second phase. The combined turnout for both phases stood at 74.05 per cent.

     

  • 6:23 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Polling held in two phases

    The elections cover 10 Municipal Corporations (Nagar Nigams), 47 Municipal Councils (Nagar Parishads), and 252 Municipalities (Nagar Palikas), involving a total of 10,245 councillor seats and around 1.44 crore eligible voters. Polling was conducted in two phases, with the first phase held on September 9, covering 162 urban local bodies, and the second phase taking place on September 11.

  • 6:14 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Counting of votes to begin at 8 am

    The counting of votes for all Municipal Corporations (Nagar Nigam), 47 Municipal Councils (Nagar Parishads) and 252 Nagar Palikas will begin at 8 am on Monday (September 14) with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress locked in a keen contest for control of the city's civic administration.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Rajasthan
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