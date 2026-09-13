Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim sings Kishore Kumar's 'Khwab Ho Tum' at BRICS Summit in Delhi

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim added a Bollywood touch to his India visit for the 18th BRICS Summit, surprising people with an impromptu rendition of Kishore Kumar's evergreen classic "Khwab Ho Tum Ya Koi Haqeeqat". A video of the Malaysian leader singing the popular Hindi song in Delhi has gone viral on social media.

Anwar sings Kishore Kumar classic in Delhi

Anwar Ibrahim was seen singing "Khwab Ho Tum Ya Koi Haqeeqat", the popular song from the 1965 Bollywood film 'Teen Deviyan'. The song was originally sung by legendary playback singer Kishore Kumar, with music composed by S.D. Burman and lyrics penned by Majrooh Sultanpuri.

The performance took place at a hotel in New Delhi during Anwar's visit for the BRICS Summit. In the video, he can be seen singing with piano accompaniment and appearing fully immersed in the performance. The clip was later shared on social media and quickly attracted attention, particularly among Indian audiences.

The musical moment stood out amid the otherwise formal diplomatic engagements surrounding the BRICS Summit, giving Anwar's visit a distinctly Bollywood flavour.

Malaysian PM's fondness for Indian cinema

Anwar Ibrahim's appreciation for Indian music and popular culture is not new. His latest performance once again highlighted his interest in Bollywood and the cultural ties between India and Malaysia. The Malaysian Prime Minister arrived in New Delhi on September 11 to attend the 18th BRICS Leaders' Summit hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Malaysia participated in the summit as a BRICS Partner Country.

His rendition of the Kishore Kumar classic also became one of the lighter moments associated with his official visit, as the video spread across social media platforms.

Anwar Ibrahim meets PM Modi

During his visit, Anwar Ibrahim also held a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi. According to the Prime Minister's Office, the two leaders reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation across several areas, including trade and investment, defence and security, semiconductors, infrastructure, digital economy, energy, fintech, education, tourism and people-to-people ties. They also reiterated their commitment to advancing the India-Malaysia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The meeting came as India and Malaysia continued to strengthen their engagement across economic, technological and strategic areas.

Bollywood moment adds cultural touch to diplomacy

While the BRICS Summit brought world leaders together for discussions on global governance, trade, investment, sustainable development and other major issues, Anwar Ibrahim's performance offered a more informal glimpse of the India-Malaysia relationship.

By choosing a Kishore Kumar classic during his Delhi visit, the Malaysian Prime Minister brought Indian popular culture into the spotlight and added a memorable musical moment to his diplomatic engagements. The video has since drawn widespread attention online, with many viewers appreciating Anwar's rendition of the Hindi film classic.

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