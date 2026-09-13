BRICS open session: What the four pillars of New Delhi Declaration signal

New Delhi:

India-hosted 18th BRICS Summit enters its second day today. The summit's open session will also be held today, where leaders will share their views on the four pillars of the BRICS theme: resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability. The four themes outlined in the New Delhi Declaration are at the centre of India's BRICS agenda. While the terms are part of familiar diplomatic language, together they point to the priorities emerging economies are seeking to push as the global economic and strategic landscape changes.

The four pillars cover areas ranging from reducing economic vulnerabilities and building technological capabilities to giving developing countries a stronger voice in global institutions and balancing economic growth with climate goals.

Resilience: Reducing economic vulnerabilities

The first pillar, resilience, focuses on making emerging economies less vulnerable to external shocks. The emphasis is not necessarily on replacing the US dollar or changing the global financial system overnight. Instead, the focus is on creating greater flexibility through stronger supply chains, wider use of local currencies and more diversified financial and trading options.

For BRICS countries, this approach can help reduce the impact of disruptions in global trade, finance and supply chains. It also reflects a broader push among emerging economies to have more options when dealing with external economic pressures.

Innovation: Building technological capabilities

The second pillar is innovation, an area that has gained increasing strategic importance. Artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure, critical technologies and skills are becoming closely linked to both economic growth and national power. BRICS cooperation in these areas is aimed at strengthening technological capabilities among member countries.

India's experience with digital public infrastructure also becomes relevant in this context. The country's digital systems and platforms have emerged as an important part of its engagement with other developing economies. The innovation pillar, therefore, goes beyond promoting new technologies. It also focuses on building the capabilities and skills needed by emerging economies to compete in a technology-driven global economy.

Cooperation: A stronger voice for the Global South

The third pillar, cooperation, takes on greater significance as BRICS expands. With a larger membership, the grouping has a broader base of emerging and developing economies. Cooperation can provide these countries with a platform to coordinate their positions and push for greater representation in global institutions.

Many developing countries have long argued that international institutions do not fully reflect the economic and political realities of the present world. The BRICS approach seeks to give the Global South a greater voice in discussions shaping global economic and political governance.

Sustainability: Development and climate action together

The fourth pillar is sustainability, which focuses on the relationship between economic development and climate action. For developing economies, the transition towards greener growth also involves questions of financing, technology and fairness. Countries at different stages of development face different challenges when implementing climate policies.

The BRICS position therefore places emphasis on taking these differences into account while pursuing climate and sustainability goals. For emerging economies, the challenge is to continue economic development while also meeting growing environmental and climate-related responsibilities.

Four pillars point to wider BRICS priorities

Taken together, the four pillars show the broader priorities emerging from the New Delhi Declaration. Resilience focuses on reducing economic vulnerability, innovation on technology and strategic capability, cooperation on strengthening the voice of the Global South, and sustainability on linking development with climate action.

The themes also point towards a larger push for strategic autonomy among emerging economies, whether in finance, technology, trade or diplomacy. However, this does not necessarily mean BRICS is seeking to create a completely separate global system. Instead, the grouping is seeking greater influence and leverage within a global order that is itself undergoing significant change.

The four pillars of the New Delhi Declaration therefore provide a framework for understanding how BRICS wants emerging economies to respond to that changing landscape, while seeking a larger role in shaping the rules and institutions of the global system.

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