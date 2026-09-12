Who is Zahra Pezeshkian? All about Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian's daughter visiting India

Zahra Pezeshkian, daughter of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, is in New Delhi during her father's India visit for the BRICS Summit. Along with her husband Hassan Majidi, she visited the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya in New Delhi, where they explored the museum showcasing the journeys, contributions and legacies of India's Prime Ministers.

Zahra and Hassan Majidi also visited the BRICS Bazaar at the National Crafts Museum in New Delhi. They explored the art, crafts and cultural heritage showcased by BRICS member and partner countries. At the Iran Pavilion, the couple interacted with artisans and representatives showcasing Iran's rich art, crafts and cultural heritage.

Who is Zahra Pezeshkian?

Zahra Pezeshkian is Masoud Pezeshkian's daughter and a chemical engineer. She studied at Sharif University of Technology and has worked at Jam Petrochemical Complex. She has also been described as a political adviser to her father.

Zahra became a familiar public figure in Iran during her father's 2024 presidential campaign. She accompanied him when he registered as a candidate, appeared on national television to speak about him, attended campaign rallies and travelled with him across cities and provinces. Her prominent presence during the campaign drew attention as the daughters of presidential candidates played an unusual public role in that election.

She is married to Hassan Majidi. Zahra lost her mother, Fatemeh Majidi, and a younger brother in a car accident years ago. Her father did not remarry and raised his three surviving children.

Zahra has also represented Iran at international events. In December 2025, she headed an Iranian delegation at a conference in Baku on protecting children in the digital environment.

Masoud Pezeshkian's India visit

Zahra's visit comes alongside her father's first trip to India since becoming Iran's president in 2024. Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in New Delhi for the 18th BRICS Summit and also held a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Modi and Pezeshkian discussed India-Iran ties and cooperation during their meeting. The Iranian president's visit to New Delhi also brought Zahra and Hassan Majidi to the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya and the BRICS Bazaar, including the Iran Pavilion where they interacted with artisans and representatives.

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