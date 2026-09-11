Hanuman Ansh singer Suneel Lodhi sings 'Maine Tere Hi Bharose Hanuman' on flight, video goes viral

Suneel Lodhi, the visually impaired singer whose voice has become closely associated with the devotional song "Maine Tere Hi Bharose Hanuman" from Hanuman Ansh, recently found an unexpected audience at 30,000 feet. A video circulating on social media shows Lodhi singing the song for fellow passengers during a flight reportedly travelling from Bhopal to Mumbai.

As he sings, passengers can be seen recording the moment on their phones. The video has since been shared by multiple accounts on X, where it is gaining traction. The impromptu performance gives fans a chance to hear Lodhi perform the song in a very different setting, away from the film and its soundtrack.

Suneel Lodhi sings for fellow passengers

The video shows Lodhi standing inside the aircraft as he sings "Maine Tere Hi Bharose Hanuman". Fellow travellers appear to listen to the performance, with several of them recording him as the song continues.

Watch it here:

Also, check out the song's official version:

Lodhi's voice has received considerable attention since Hanuman Ansh reached theatres. Before his film recording, he was known for performing devotional songs, including on local trains, and his journey eventually took him from Bundelkhand to Mumbai for recording sessions.

Hanuman Ansh is a devotional biographical drama inspired by the life and teachings of spiritual leader Neem Karoli Baba. The film is written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, with Shobhinaw Satyaa playing Neem Karoli Baba and Purnima Tiwari portraying his wife, Rambeti Sharma. The cast also includes Chandan Anand, Vihaan Shedge, Anil Rastogi and Gulshan Pandey.

Hanuman Ansh becomes a box-office success

Made on a reported budget of around Rs 2 crore, Hanuman Ansh has turned into one of 2026's biggest surprise theatrical successes. The film initially opened quietly but gained momentum through word of mouth and has continued to draw audiences weeks after its release.

The film has earned Rs 173.63 crore in its 36-day run at the box office with its collections continuing to climb. On September 11, its 36th day, it minted around Rs 10.50 crore.

The film's success has also brought greater attention to its cast and music, including Lodhi's contribution to the soundtrack. The singer's impromptu performance on the flight now gives the viral song another moment outside the cinema hall, this time with fellow passengers becoming an audience for his voice.

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