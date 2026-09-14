Jaipur Municipal Corporation Election Results LIVE: BJP takes 19-7 lead over Congress as counting underway

Jaipur:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken an early lead as vote counting is underway in Jaipur Municipal Corporation. Voting for 150 wards of the Jaipur Municipal Corporation in Rajasthan was held on September 11. The results are expected to be declared in phases throughout the day. The election saw the highest number of candidates in Jaipur, with 723 candidates in the fray. More than 24.23 lakh voters will decide who will take charge of their respective wards for the next term. A total of 2,256 polling booths were set up across Jaipur for the elections. Apart from candidates fielded by the BJP and Congress, nominees from regional parties, independents and various organisations also contested the polls.

The Jaipur Municipal Corporation saw a voting turnout of 63.55 per cent. There are four wards where more than 10 candidates contested, while 16 wards witnessed a direct contest between the BJP and Congress. The final results are expected to be declared by the end of the day. However, winning candidates will not be allowed to take out victory processions or rallies after the results are announced. The police administration has completely banned victory processions to maintain law and order and ensure compliance with the Model Code of Conduct. Strict legal action will be taken against those found violating the restrictions.

Of the 150 wards in the Jaipur Municipal Corporation, 50 have been reserved for women. Of the 2,256 polling booths, 652 have been categorised as critical booths. Following the municipal election results, the process for electing the Mayor and Deputy Mayor will be initiated.

Stay tuned to www.indiatvnews.com for all the latest updates on Jaipur Municipal Corporation Election Results