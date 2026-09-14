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Jaipur Municipal Corporation Election Results LIVE: BJP takes 19-7 lead over Congress as counting underway

Written By: Anurag Roushan
Updated:

Jaipur Municipal Corporation Election Results LIVE: Voting for all 150 wards of the Jaipur Municipal Corporation was held on September 11, and the counting of votes has begun. The final results will be announced by the end of the day.

Jaipur Municipal Corporation Election Results LIVE Updates.
Jaipur Municipal Corporation Election Results LIVE Updates. Image Source : India TV
Jaipur:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken an early lead as vote counting is underway in Jaipur Municipal Corporation. Voting for 150 wards of the Jaipur Municipal Corporation in Rajasthan was held on September 11. The results are expected to be declared in phases throughout the day. The election saw the highest number of candidates in Jaipur, with 723 candidates in the fray. More than 24.23 lakh voters will decide who will take charge of their respective wards for the next term. A total of 2,256 polling booths were set up across Jaipur for the elections. Apart from candidates fielded by the BJP and Congress, nominees from regional parties, independents and various organisations also contested the polls.

The Jaipur Municipal Corporation saw a voting turnout of 63.55 per cent. There are four wards where more than 10 candidates contested, while 16 wards witnessed a direct contest between the BJP and Congress. The final results are expected to be declared by the end of the day. However, winning candidates will not be allowed to take out victory processions or rallies after the results are announced. The police administration has completely banned victory processions to maintain law and order and ensure compliance with the Model Code of Conduct. Strict legal action will be taken against those found violating the restrictions.

Of the 150 wards in the Jaipur Municipal Corporation, 50 have been reserved for women. Of the 2,256 polling booths, 652 have been categorised as critical booths. Following the municipal election results, the process for electing the Mayor and Deputy Mayor will be initiated.

Stay tuned to www.indiatvnews.com for all the latest updates on Jaipur Municipal Corporation Election Results

Live updates :Jaipur Municipal Corporation Election Results

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  • 9:57 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    BJP takes 14-5 lead over Congress in Jaipur

    The BJP has taken an early lead in the Jaipur Municipal Corporation elections, winning 14 wards as counting continues. The Congress party has won five wards so far. 

  • 9:33 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
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    BJP takes 8-4 lead over Congress in Jaipur

    The BJP has taken an early lead in the Jaipur Municipal Corporation elections, winning eight wards as counting continues. The Congress party has won 4 wards so far. 

  • 9:11 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    BJP, Congress in neck-and-neck fight in Jaipur civic polls

    Counting of votes is underway for the Jaipur Municipal Corporation elections, with the BJP and Congress locked in a close contest. As per the latest trends, both parties have won three wards each, indicating a tight battle as counting progresses.

  • 9:02 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    BJP ahead on two wards in Jaipur Municipal Corporation

    The BJP has taken an early lead in the Jaipur Municipal Corporation elections, leading in two wards as counting continues. Daya Singh is ahead in Ward 41, while Neeraj Agarwal is leading in Ward 121. Counting is underway across all 150 wards.

  • 8:58 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Jaipur civic polls: BJP takes early lead

    The counting of votes for the Jaipur Municipal Corporation elections is underway across all 150 wards. The BJP has taken an early lead as the counting progresses, with the final results expected to emerge in phases.

     

  • 8:51 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Jaipur records highest-ever civic poll turnout

    Jaipur has recorded a new voting record, with 62.88 per cent voter turnout registered in the Municipal Corporation elections. The counting of votes is currently underway, with results expected to be declared in phases as the counting progresses.

  • 8:32 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Congress led Jaipur Heritage with 47 wards in 2020

    In the 2020 Jaipur Heritage Municipal Corporation elections, Congress emerged as the largest party with 47 wards. The BJP won 42 wards, while independents secured 11 seats in the 100-member civic body.

  • 8:28 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    BJP won 88 wards in Jaipur Greater in 2020

    In the 2020 Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation elections, the BJP emerged as the largest party by winning 88 of the 150 wards. Congress won 49 wards, while independents secured victories in 13 wards.

  • 8:25 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    What happened in Jaipur's 2020 civic elections?

    The 2020 Jaipur civic elections were unusual as the state government had divided the city's civic administration into two municipal corporations, Jaipur Greater and Jaipur Heritage. The results produced different outcomes in the two civic bodies.

     

  • 8:17 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Jaipur Mayor election process to begin after results

    The election of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor will be the next major step after the Jaipur Municipal Corporation results are declared. The outcome of the 150 wards will determine the political strength of different parties ahead of these elections.

     

  • 8:12 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Jaipur civic poll results likely by end of the day

    The final results of the Jaipur Municipal Corporation elections are expected to be declared by the end of the day. The counting will establish the winners across all 150 wards and set the stage for the next phase of the civic body formation.

  • 8:08 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Counting of votes begins at Jaipur Municipal Corporation

    The counting of votes has started across all 150 wards in Jaipur Municipal Corporation. The final results are expected to come by the end of the day. 

  • 7:57 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Strict action against those violating victory procession ban

    The Jaipur police administration has warned that strict legal action will be taken against anyone violating the restrictions on victory processions. Authorities have imposed the curbs to prevent any law-and-order situation following the declaration of results.

  • 7:55 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    No victory rallies after Jaipur poll results

    Winning candidates will not be allowed to take out victory processions or rallies after the Jaipur civic poll results are announced. The police administration has imposed a complete ban on victory processions to maintain law and order and ensure compliance with the Model Code of Conduct.

  • 7:53 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Women candidates contested at 50 Jaipur wards

    Out of the 150 wards in the Jaipur Municipal Corporation, 50 have been reserved for women. The results will determine the new representatives across these reserved wards as well as the remaining seats.

  • 7:50 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Four Jaipur wards see battle with 10-plus candidates

    The electoral contest was particularly crowded in four wards of Jaipur, where more than 10 candidates were in the fray. The multi-cornered contests are expected to make the outcome closely watched as counting progresses.

  • 7:43 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    BJP, Congress in direct contest in 16 wards

    The Jaipur civic elections witnessed a direct contest between the BJP and Congress in 16 wards. Besides the two major parties, candidates from regional parties, independents and various organisations also contested the elections.

  • 7:18 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Over 2,200 booths were set up across Jaipur

    A total of 2,256 polling booths were set up across Jaipur for the municipal elections. Of these, 652 booths were categorised as critical as authorities made arrangements for a smooth and secure counting process.

  • 7:17 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    24.23 lakh voters await verdict

    More than 24.23 lakh voters will decide the fate of 723 candidates contesting the Jaipur Municipal Corporation elections. The civic poll results will determine the political control of the city's 150 wards.

     

  • 7:17 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Jaipur Municipal Corporation Results: Vote counting to begin at 8

    The counting of votes for the Jaipur Municipal Corporation elections will begin at 8 am today. The results will decide who takes charge of the city's 150 wards for the next term, with 723 candidates in the fray.

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