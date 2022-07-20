Woman got inspired by Gen Z and sent a pop sends meme to job rejection email, what happens next will SHOCK you

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Woman got inspired by Gen Z and sent a popular meme

A woman who received an email from the HR manager regarding the rejection of a job that she had applied for had an interesting follow up reply. Inspired by Gen Z, the woman instead of sending a formal revert, replied to the company's HR with a meme. Yes, you got that right. She chose to send a popular meme which had a painting of Pope Leo X by Fernando Botero from 1964, with the phrase "y tho" written in white letters. The woman who goes by the user name @swedishswan on TikTok revealed in a video clip that she had been applying for various positions to fetch a job for herself. When she got the rejection mail from the hiring manager, she "took a lesson from Gen Z" and decided to send them the popular meme as a follow up.

And shortly after, what she heard from the hiring manager was nothing less than a delight. She revealed that she was offered a job interview after she sent the popular meme. The hiring manager who had previously rejected her from the position told her that they have changed their mind and would like to conduct an interview with her.

Sharing the update, @swedishswan laughed and said in a video,"I just woke up when I got another rejection letter from a job that I applied for, and I really kind of wanted this job."

"So I took a lesson from Gen Z and I sent them back this – ‘y tho’. Anyway, it worked. They sent me another email saying that they do, in fact, now want to interview me. I can't believe that worked," she added.

The video has been going viral on social media platforms. Several hiring managers reacted to her video and shared that this would have worked on them as well.