UPSC 2021 topper Shruti Sharma joins hands with UP Police to counter fake news menace

Soon after UPSC 2021 results were announced, Shruti Sharma came under the national spotlight for gaining all India rank 1. The UPSC topper received warm wishes and congratulatory notes from over the country and became a trending hashtag on social media. What followed was a swarming number of fake accounts under her name. Netizens used her photo on Twitter and Instagram and many shared questionable posts from them.

Shruti took notice of these and clarified the same from her real accounts on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, in addition to filing a complaint against the fraudsters with UP Police and Cyber Cell. Now, she has joined forces with UP Police to counter the fake news menace.

The verified account of UP Police posted a video of Shruti Sharma, where she is seen speaking about how fake news impacts the life of an individual. She shared about being shocked to see a number of fake accounts under her name and urged all to be attentive and help the police in countering such nuisance on social media. She also advocated the practices to make social media a safer place. Take a look at the video here:

A total of 9,214 candidates had qualified for the UPSC in the Written (Main) Examination which was held in January, 2022. A total of 1,824 candidates got through for the Personality Test and interview, out of which 685 candidates (508 men and 177 women) have been recommended by the Commission for appointment to various Services. Among the finally qualified candidates, top five are women.

While Shruti Sharma bagged the top position with AIR 1, Ankita Agarwal got the second rank and Gamini Singla held the third position. Aishwarya Verma came fourth and Utkarsh Dwivedi secured the fifth place.

Shruti Sharma had History as her optional subject. She graduated in History (Hons) from St Stephen's College of the University of Delhi. She also studied at Jawaharlal Nehru University. She took coaching for the UPSC exams at the Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) of Jamia Millia Islamia.

