Student tags Mumbai Police on Twitter because he's scared of ICSE result, here's what happened next

Exams can be scary but the results are definitely scarier. It is only natural to feel nervous before your exam result is announced. And if you're in class 10th and you have appeared for state board exams, a student feeling nervous is as normal as anything could ever be. But what do you do about it? While everybody has a different coping mechanism, this boy who was scared of ICSE results, reached out to Mumbai Police for help.

"@DGPMaharashtra @MumbaiPolice today is my icse results and i am really scared," the user wrote.

What happened next was unexpected. While one would imagine that the tweet might be ignored it was surprising when Mumbai Police's sprung into action and responded to the student's tweet. Encouraging the young mind, the tweet by the verified Twitter account of Mumbai Police reads, "Hey Dhruv, Don't Worry about your results. Exam is a journey. It is not just a final destination or an achievement. It's just like every other exam but make sure your confident about your abilities. Best of Luck for ICSE Results!"

Mumbai Police's Twitter response is winning the heart of the audience. Lauding them for the effort, a user replied, "We salute You, Mumbai Police. This act of kindness has given the Boy reason to smile. He will draw comfort and solace, bringing down his levels of anxiety. God Bless, Mumbai Police. Keep up the good work."

Another said, "Men assigned with tough jobs too have soft hearts beating under their chests...and it always shows at the right time!" A third one commented on the post writing, "You are really Dil ki Police . A big SALUTE TO MUMBAI POLICE."

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) released the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) result on Sunday. The result of ICSE Semester I exam was released on February 7 followed by the result of semester II Exam. The CISCE exam was held in May. The board had not released any hard copy of the Semester 1 exam result. However, the result will be made available to schools in the form of online transcripts and result tabulation.

