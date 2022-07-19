Electricity Bill: Meme fest begins on Twitter after a hike in rates

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER electricity

Electricity Bill: The Tamil Nadu government on July 18 announced a hike in the power tariff for TANGEDCO consumers. The government proposed an increase of Rs 27.50, monthly, for those using up to 200 units and 65 paise per unit rise for railways and educational institutions. This is the first time in five years that the electricity rates have been revised in the state. On the other hand, the electricity cost in Delhi has surged with a hike in power purchase agreement cost (PPAC) by 4 per cent from mid-June, reports said on 10 July. The hike in PPAC was imposed by discoms on consumers.

Soon after the news, tweeple hopped onto the micro-blogging site and started creating memes.