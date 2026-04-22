Jaafar Jackson set to portray uncle Michael Jackson in debut film Michael, says 'Can't wait for the world…'

New Delhi:

Jaafar Jackson has been drawing steady attention ever since he was cast as Michael Jackson in the upcoming biopic Michael. The film is slated to release in Indian theatres on April 24, 2026, and there’s already a fair amount of curiosity around it. For many, the interest goes beyond the film itself and into who Jaafar is and how closely he’s connected to the global icon. What makes this casting stand out is the real-life link. Jaafar isn’t just stepping into a challenging role; he’s portraying his own uncle.

Jaafar Jackson on playing King of Pop Michael Jackson in his biopic

Ahead of the film's release this weekend, Jaafar Jackson wrote, "Bringing my uncles story to the big screen has been one of the greatest honors of my life. From day one it’s been an experience I’ll carry with me forever. Every single person involved poured their heart into honoring his truth with care and authenticity. I can’t wait for the WORLD to finally see it IN THEATERS THIS FRIDAY!! APRIL 24TH!"

Who is Jaafar Jackson and his connection to Michael Jackson

Born on July 25, 1996, in Los Angeles, Jaafar is the son of Jermaine Jackson and the nephew of Michael Jackson. He grew up around music and started exploring it quite early, beginning his own journey at the age of 12. Along the way, he also picked up instruments like the piano, gradually shaping his own artistic identity.

Michael: Release date and casting details

In India, advance bookings for Michael are already open, and the film will hit theatres on April 23, 2026. Early signs suggest a decent level of interest, especially among those who grew up listening to Michael Jackson’s music.

Jaafar’s casting remains one of the biggest talking points. The film also features Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson, Nia Long as Katherine Jackson, and Miles Teller in a key role, rounding out a strong supporting cast.

Also read: Michael film: When will Jaafar Jackson-starrer King of Pop biopic releasing in India?