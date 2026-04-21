Michael film: When will Jaafar Jackson-starrer King of Pop biopic releasing in India?

New Delhi:

The King of Pop is heading back to the big screen. The biopic Michael finally arrives this week, and there’s already visible excitement among fans across the world. The film looks at Michael Jackson’s life and legacy, following his journey from a young performer to a global music icon. If you’re planning to watch it, here’s a quick breakdown of the key details.

When is Michael releasing in India?

In India, advanced bookings for Michael have already opened, and the film is set to release on April 23, 2026. The early response suggests there’s decent curiosity around it, especially among those who grew up listening to his music.

Michael: Who plays the King of Pop in his biopic?

One of the talking points is the casting of Jaafar Jackson, Michael Jackson’s nephew, in the lead role. This is his first film, but from what’s been seen so far, he seems to have picked up the mannerisms and performance style quite closely. The supporting cast includes Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson, Nia Long as Katherine Jackson, and Miles Teller in an important role.

A closer look at Michael’s journey on screen

The film follows Michael Jackson’s rise from his Jackson 5 days to becoming one of the biggest music stars in the world. It doesn’t just focus on the performances but also touches on the pressures that came with that level of fame. Key moments from albums like Thriller and Bad are expected to feature, giving a mix of his highs and the challenges he faced along the way.

Michael: Release plan and what to expect

Directed by Antoine Fuqua and produced by Graham King, the film comes with a strong team behind it. For now, Michael is getting a theatrical release, and there’s no official word yet on when it will arrive on OTT platforms.

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