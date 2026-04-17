Lee Cronin's The Mummy hits theatres: Cast, IMDb rating, all you need to know about psychological horror film

New Delhi:

The psychological horror film The Mummy hit the big screens on Friday, April 17, 2026. It is written and directed by Lee Cronin, known for his work on films like Evil Dead Rise and The Hole in the Ground. The film stars Jack Reynor, Laia Costa, and May Calamawy in lead roles.

From cast, plot, production details to IMDb rating, here's everything you need to know about the film.

Lee Cronin's The Mummy release date

Lee Cronin's The Mummy has been released in theatres and is available in multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.

Watch the official trailer below:

The makers dropped the film's trailer on February 18, 2026, and it has received a positive response from viewers, garnering over 19 million views so far.

Lee Cronin's The Mummy: Plot and cast

The film revolves around a journalist whose young daughter goes missing in the desert without a trace. The story takes an unexpected turn when she returns to her family after eight years. However, what should be a joyful reunion soon turns into a living nightmare.

The film features Jack Reynor, Laia Costa, May Calamawy, Natalie Grace, and Veronica Falcon in the key roles.

Lee Cronin's The Mummy: IMDb rating

As per the initial IMDb data for Lee Cronin's The Mummy, the film has received a rating of 6.5 out of 10 so far, based on votes from 1.2K users. It must be noted that, these ratings are subject to change as more users submit their reviews.

(Image Source : SCREENGRAB TAKEN FROM IMDB)IMDb rating of Lee Cronin's the Mummy.

Lee Cronin's The Mummy: Production details

The Hollywood film, Lee Cronin's The Mummy is written and directed by Cronin, and produced by James Wan, Jason Blum and John Keville. Where Michael Clear, Judson Scott, Macdara Kelleher and Lee Cronin are executive producers of the film.

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