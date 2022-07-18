US restaurant lists Dosa as Naked Crepe & netizens are baffled; guess what it's calling Sambhar Vada

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative image

Have you ever wondered, what is Dosa called in English? Or what is the name of other popular South Indian dishes like Sambhar Vada and Idli? Well, a US restaurant seems to have decoded the names for all desis. A viral post that has the menu of a US restaurant shows popular south Indian dishes listed in it but with English names. While Dosa is called 'Naked Crepe', Sambhar Vada is 'Dunked Doughnut Delight'. As for Idli, it calls the popular Indian breakfast dish as, 'Dunked Rice Cake Delight'.

While desi Twitterati were already surprised by these translations, they were baffled to know the prices of the same. The “smashed potato crepe" is sold for $18.69 (Rs 1,491), whereas the “naked crepe" costs $17.59 (Rs 1,404). The “dunked doughnut delight", on the other hand, is $16.49 (Rs 1,316) and the “dunked rice cake delight" costs $15.39 (Rs 1,228). The rates are approximate but netizens are shocked to see them.

"Naked crepe has same vibe as that of 'Zinda Rice'," a user tweeted. Another one noted that it should be called dosa and it's price is Rs 100 and not Rs 1500.

A third one pointed out why we even need these translations and gave examples of other popular dishes from different parts of the world that haven't been translated. "In US, Dosa becomes Naked Crepe, Vada is Dunked Doughnut, Idli is Rice cake. Hilarious! If Italian Pizza, Mexican Tacos, Japanese Sushi can be called as they are world over, see no reason why Indian cuisine needs to be Anglicized," the tweet reads.

Along the same lines, a user shared his disappointment writing, "Life isn't the same after seeing dosa being called a naked crepe."

Well, what do you think about this? Are you going to call India's popular breakfast dish 'naked crepe' or do you want to go back to calling it by its real name -- dosa?

