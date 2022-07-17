Middle class memes go viral after Govt declares 5 per cent GST on common food items atta, paneer, curd

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/IDESIBANDA Memes go viral after the government announces GST on packaged food items

Middle-class people will have to face some discomfort in the coming time as the government has announced that ustomers will have to pay 5 per cent GST on pre-packed, labelled food items like atta, paneer and curd. Tax rates on products such as printing, writing or drawing ink; knives with cutting blades, paper knives and pencil sharpeners; LED lamps; drawing and marking out instruments will be hiked to 18 per cent on Monday, from 12 per cent currently, to correct the inverted duty anomaly. many social media users resorted to sharing memes as the new regime will kick in soon.

Memes float on social media after GST hiked

As the prices of many essential food items are set to rise, many on social media started sharing memes as they reflected on how the price rise will affect their monthly budget.

Netizens express disappointment on GST on hospital beds

Apart from the food items, the government's new tax regime will also lead to rising hospital bills. Customers will have to pay 5 per cent GST on hospital rooms with rent above Rs 5,000. This has upset many on social media as they commented that medical bill is already burdening them and with more GST affordable treatment will be slipping out of people's hands.

