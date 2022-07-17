Brahmastra's Kesariya song lyrics leave Twitter divided, netizens ask 'what is love storiya?'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SONY MUSIC INDIA Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt star in Brahmastra Part I

Brahmastra's much-awaited romantic track Kesariya has been released by the makers. Ever since the teaser of the track was unveiled, fans were waiting eagerly for the full version and with the release, it has been trending all over social media. Many on Twitter have already declared it an earworm and reels and cover videos of the same have been shared widely by the fans. It is only an indication of how much love the song featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be receiving in the coming time.

Netizens react to Brahmastra song lyrics

Meanwhile, many on social media have been reacting to Kesariya song lyrics. Not all the reactions to it have been positive. Some sections of the track have left the fans unimpressed, Especially, the lyrics have been criticised. 'Kaajal ki siyaahi se likhi hain tu ne jaane kitnon ki love storiya' line has attracted a flurry of memes on social media. Fans are questioning what is 'love storiya'? Others claimed that only the hook line of Kesariya is good and rest of the track does not match up to the hype.

Check viral memes on Kesariya song

"Kesariya song from brahmastra is a classic example of how having high expectations can sometimes lead to disappointments (sic)," wrote one Twitter user. Another one said, " am exactly like "kesariya" song, I appear promising at first but afterwards I end up disappointing all (sic)."

Kesariya song details

Filmed in Varanasi, Kesariya traces the love story of Brahmastra's characters Shiva (Ranbir Kapoor) and Isha (Alia Bhatt). The romantic number has been sung in Hindi by Arijit Singh, whose deep and soulful vocals breathe life into the melodious composition by the much-loved composer, instrumentalist, guitarist Pritam. The lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

