Viral video of dad-daughter duo singing Kishore Kumar's song 'Yeh Raaten Yeh Mausam' impresses netizens

Every day, the internet gets filled with some amazing videos that leave people shocked, amazed, angry or emotional. Yet another one has been making rounds these days and it happens to be that of a father-daughter duo. It captured the beautiful bond between the father and her daughter as the two can be seen performing a duet on a classic Bollywood song. The same was shared by IPS officer Awanish Sharan on Twitter and showed the dad and his little one sitting on the bed while crooning 'Yeh Raaten Yeh Mausam.' The song for the unversed has been sung by Kishore Kumar and Asha Bhosle and has been featured in the movie Dilli Ka Thug.

Coming back to the viral video, we bet you won't stop yourself from watching it on loop. Alongside, in the caption, it was written, "Awesome Dad-Daughter Duet."

Have a look:

The clip in just a few hours left the netizens surprised and garnered over 40k views. Everyone is loving their performance and showered praises. On the other hand, there are people who are sharing fond memories with their fathers.

Coming back to the film that featured the original song, it was released in the year 1958 and featured Kishore Kumar and Nutan. Watch it here: