'CM has put entire system in danger': SC rebukes Mamata Banerjee day ahead of polling in Bengal

New Delhi:

A day before the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, the Supreme Court delivered a sharp reprimand to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while hearing the petition of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the I-PAC raid case. The top court stated that her intervention in an ongoing investigation has placed democratic processes in jeopardy. The court's comments came during a hearing on Wednesday. The bench stated that this is not a Centre versus State dispute but a situation where a Chief Minister is "interfering" in a probe at a critical stage.

According to the court, such conduct directly threatens the democratic framework. "This is not a dispute between the State and the Centre. It is a case where an individual who is the Chief Minister is intervening in the middle of an investigation and putting democracy at risk," the apex court observed. The judges further noted: "We never imagined a day would come in this country when a Chief Minister would interfere in the middle of an investigation." In another strong remark, the bench said, "The Chief Minister has put the entire system in danger."

ED tightens noose around TMC leaders

In another development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has intensified its action against leaders of the Trinamool Congress. The agency has issued a fourth summons to party candidates Sujit Bose and Rathin Ghosh and directed them to appear before it on April 24. Sujit Bose is contesting from the Bidhannagar Assembly constituency in the 2026 elections, while Rathin Ghosh is in the fray from Madhyamgram.

Two-phase polling schedule in the state

The West Bengal Assembly elections will be conducted in two phases across 294 constituencies. The first phase, scheduled for April 23, will cover 152 seats, while the second phase on April 29 will see voting in the remaining 142 seats. The counting of votes is set to take place on May 4.

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