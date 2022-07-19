Viral video: Netizens are fuming after tons of plastic waste found on Mumbai beach, say 'wake up call'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/MUMBAI MATTERS Viral video

Viral video: Mother Nature is constantly getting destroyed due to people's carelessness - cutting trees, constructing high-rise buildings, throwing garbage on roads, seas and whatnot. Although many campaigns have been conducted to make people aware of the repercussions of throwing waste on the seas, people have turned a blind eye to them. However, Mother Nature seemed to have returned those wastes back to the people in a recent viral video, shocking netizens, and making them realize that they are slowly destroying the planet. Taking to Twitter, a page called Mumbai Matters shared a video of Mumbai Beach. He added a snide comment, writing, "Beaches in Mumbai now Open. Citizens throng Mahim beach to have a look at the ReturnGift from ArabianSea..."

Take a look:

The 10-second video clip revealed a Mumbai Beach laden with tons of plastic waste, dumps, and plenty of garbage as people stand on the littered beach. The shocking video has received numerous angry and concerned reactions from netizens who expressed their opinions on this issue. "Nature warns first, when it has no effect, it will react. Let's not wait for that reaction, because we may not be able to bear that," wrote one Twitter user.

"Oh, God! It seems all will die but plastic will only survive on this planet earth!" wrote another.

"Never mess with nature the sea, the forest, trees. Nature always gives a fitting reply. Sea never keeps any dirt in it. It also always throws away the dead," commented a third Twitterati.

Some of the users also suggested ways to improve the condition. One of them wrote, "I would like to suggest to government that all the waste plastic can utilized huge amounts in highway construction. I would like to urge to use my waste plastic treated bases in highway constructions. It was filed for patent. I am ready to give free of cost."

Also read: Elon Musk's shirtless pics from Greece go viral amid Twitter lawsuit, here's his EPIC response

The video is going viral on social media. It has garnered 98.2k views till the time of writing the article.

Also read: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor expecting twins? Father-to-be reveals

-with ANI inputs