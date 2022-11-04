Elon Musk's Twitter fires 25-year-old man; latter's reaction will leave you stunned

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/GOEDIO.BE, TWITTER/@YASHAGARWALM Elon Musk's Twitter fires 25-year-old man

Elon Musk has shook the nation after taking over the social media giant. There have been several changes since the multibillionaire took over the platform. Just a few days after CEO Parag Agrawal was fired and escorted out of the company, another Agarwal is making headlines. It seems the Agarwals were ruling over the social media giant for a long time. Now, Twitter recently fired a 25-year-old named Yash Agarwal. While most of us would be distraught and have nightmares even if we thought about losing our jobs, he takes a distinct approach.

On Friday, Yash Agarwal took to Twitter and shared a picture of himself sharing the news of his layoff with his followers. He wasn't sad about leaving his job, though. Instead, he appeared to be in good spirits and seemed to have enjoyed his time working for the organisation. The picture showed Yash beaming with happiness while holding on to two cushions bearing the Twitter logo.

His caption read, "Just got laid off. Bird App, it was an absolute honour, the greatest privilege ever to be a part of this team, this culture #LoveWhereYouWorked #LoveTwitter."

His tweet went viral in no time, and Twitterati jammed the comment section with reactions to it. One user commented, "This positive outlook towards life is rare to see. Wish you unmatched success and happiness in everything you choose to do! Best wishes for your future endeavors." Another user commented, "Good riddance! Twitter has caused so much hurt to our nation. Hope things change for the better." A third user commented, "You helped building a brilliant platform. I am sure the loss is theirs. And I am double sure that something more amazing will be waiting for you. All the best." A user also wrote, "Dr Saab.. Notice something Eelon Mousk is selectively targeting agarwals."

Netizens hailed Yash for such a positive attitude towards life and also highlighted that Elon Musk has a thing for Agarwals.

For the unversed, Elon Musk completed his $44 billion purchase deal for Twitter late on October 27, 2022. Now, there will be a significant reduction in the 7,500 employees at Twitter thanks to Elon Musk's initiation of mass layoffs. A report in Bloomberg states that Musk has plans to fire almost half of Twitter's workforce, which accounts for around 3,700 employees.

