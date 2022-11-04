Lollapalooza India line up disappoints fans, festival attendees want Bollywood bands instead

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TUVIEJATURNER Indian fans react to Lollapalooza India line up

Lollapalooza India will be taking place on January 28-29 in Mumbai. The line-up of the music festival was announced recently and fans have not been very happy about it. Despite many popular Indian and international names featuring in the line-up of the two-day music fest, social media has been flooded with funny memes and reactions. While some are disappointed that BTS is not coming to India, others said that the tickets are 'over-priced'. Others, meanwhile, are excited to attend the music fest early next year.

Lollapalooza India line-up draws mixed reactions on Twitter

Despite Imagine Dragons, The Strokes, AP Dhillion, electronic dance music's global heavyweight Diplo and many other popular international names being part of Lollapalooza India, the reactions to the line-up have been muted. Soon, funny memes and reactions flooded social media and fans reacted to the line-up. One social media user wrote, "Lollapalooza India line-up doesn’t justify the ticket prices whatsoever I’ve never seen someone create this much hype for something so mid. Nh7 India has brought in way better artists than this (sic)."

Another one said, "lollapalooza india got the artists that are on the 6th line in minuscule print in lolla US and Europe and made them headliners here I’m crying (sic)."

Some floated the names of popular 'Bollywood bands' who could feature in Lollapalooza India instead.

Lollapalooza India information and ticket prices

The two-day musical extravaganza will be held in Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Race Course on January 28 and 29. The inaugural India chapter will feature more than 40 artists, across four stages and over 20 hours of unforgettable live music, art and culture, which will be opened to over 60,000 fans across both days.

The tickets can be booked on Book My Show. The prices range from Rs 8,999 to Rs 64,999.

