Dead dog preserved as rug by Australian family; internet is disgusted

The bond between a dog and a human is regarded as one of the most faithful and close. When a pet dog enters a family, it becomes a part of it and bonds with every member of the family. Many videos have surfaced in the past showing the bond between humans and dogs. In a strange incident, a video is going viral on the internet that shows the pelt of a dog. Netizens are disgusted by the video and are expressing their opinions on the peculiar footage.

The viral video portrays a dog's skin as being hollow within, with his head and paws remaining intact and appearing nearly alive. Although taxidermy is something that is not uncommon, it is strange to see someone use their deceased pet as a rug as a remembrance. The footage was shared by an Instagram user named Chimera taxidermy, who later deactivated the account due to backlash.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CHIMERATAXIDERMYOld Golden Retriever preserved as a pelt

For the unversed, taxidermy is the process of washing, conserving, and stuffing the skins of deceased animals with specific substances to make them appear alive for museum and display purposes.

As soon as the video surfaced on the internet, netizens flocked to the comment section to react on it. One user wrote, "Not for me I'm afraid. I'd rather see a nice portrait of him on the wall." Another user wrote, "I don't know if I would be able to handle seeing this after my goldi dies. Beautiful but not for everyone." A third user commented, "Please let the little soul rest in peace." A user also wrote, "Utterly disgusting."

While some people were repulsed by the idea, others saw it as an extraordinarily unique method to retain the memories of pets and keep a part of them alive with them forever. The viral video garnered over 30,000 views on the social media platform.

