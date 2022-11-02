Wednesday, November 02, 2022
     
Viral: Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico's wedding is the most dreamy same-sex union ever

Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico recently announced on social media that they have married each other after meeting at a pageant in 2020. They kept their relationship private.

Devasheesh Pandey Written By: Devasheesh Pandey New Delhi Published on: November 02, 2022 19:18 IST
Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico marriage
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FABIOLAVALENTINPR Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico got married recently

Miss Argentina, Mariana Varela and Miss Puerto Rico, Fabiola Valentín announced their wedding recently. In a video shared on social media, which has since gone viral, the two are seen sharing a kiss outside the courtroom where they seemingly officiated their ceremony. Other moments in the clip give a glimpse into their dreamy romance and the private relationship they shared for two years before taking the next step of marrying each other. 

Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico's private affair 

Mariana and Fabiola first met in 2020 when they represented their respective countries in the Miss Grand International competition. The models wed at the Marriage Bureau in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on October 28. Before taking the marital plunge, they kept their relationship a secret from the world for two years and only ever spoke about their 'friendship'. The video showcasing their romantic moments has been trending on social media and attracted many loving comments from their fans and followers. 

Cute moments of Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico's relationship

In the Instagram reel that Mariana and Fabiola shared with their fans on social media, one could see their mushy moments together. They are seen cuddling each other, on vacations at the beach and other places, and some adorable times spent in each other's company. How one proposed marriage to other is also shown in a small segment in the cute video. An elaborate setup was arranged indoors. In a small segment of the video, they can be seen flaunting their wedding rings as well. The video has been viewed by their followers and has since got over 150,000 likes and counting.     

