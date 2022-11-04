Twitter Down: Netizens blame Elon musk as they face problems in accessing feed page

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Twitter Down

Twitter Down: Several users are facing difficulties in accessing their Twitter accounts. Everytime they try to access it, a popup "Something went wrong, but don't worry - try again" appears. Also, many claimed that they're unable to log into the website. According to DownDetector, the Elon Musk-owned Twitter suffered an outage in a few parts of the world. Also, it was noted that the problem seems to be with the desktop version of Twitter rather than the app. However, Twitter seems to be back now after a brief outage.

"I'm unable to access Twitter and getting an error prompt...Something went wrong, but don't fret -- let's give it another shot. Try again," a social media user wrote.

As per DownDetector, the outage, rather limited, started around 3 am and saw a relatively big spike around 7 am. As the problem started, several users blamed Elon Musk.

See how people are reacting to the news.

Meanwhile, Twitter has been in news for other reasons as well, thanks to Elon Musk. Last week, he took control of Twitter and fired its top executives.

He has also started mass layoffs today. As per an unsigned internal memo seen by The Verge, Twitter employees were notified in the email that the layoffs were set to begin. Employees will receive an email by 9AM PST on November 4 confirming whether they have been laid off or not, according to the internal memo, which also states that employee badge access to Twitter's offices will be shut off "temporarily."

"We acknowledge this is an incredibly challenging experience to go through, whether or not you are impacted," the memo read. "Thank you for continuing to adhere to Twitter policies that prohibit you from discussing confidential company information on social media, with the press or elsewhere," the memo added.

Also Read: Elon Musk approves Ali Zafar’s Twitter suggestions for content creators and its not funny | READ

Musk is expected to cut roughly half of Twitter's roughly 7,500-person workforce. Musk has already indicated that he would make job cuts at Twitter, telling employees at a town-hall meeting this summer that there needs to be "a rationalization of headcount" at the social network.

Read More Trending News