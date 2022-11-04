Elon Musk approves Ali Zafar’s Twitter suggestions for content creators and its not funny | READ

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALI ZAFAR/FILE IMAGE Ali Zafar and Elon Musk

Elon Musk, who is the official owner of Twitter recently approved Pakistani actor-singer Ali Zafar's Twitter suggestions, adding social media platform can allow users to see content from various countries with ease. With several changes on the micro-blogging site are in pipeline, the revival of Vine and content creation has grabbed the attention of Ali Zafar and American YouTuber Mr Beast. Zafar, who has 3.2 million followers, posted that Twitter should change the algorithms so that "a person sitting in the US should be able to come across content being made in Japan more easily and vice versa".

Elon Musk approves Ali Zafar’s suggestions

Sharing his opinion, Ali Zafar tweeted, "Bigger incentives for content creators. Go beyond “likes” and “followers”. Enable them to build their own on line digital empires. A world they can create, learn and earn from. Clubs. Rooms. Likeminded people connecting, creating, auctioning, selling, monetising, sharing".

In the continuing tweet, he further asked to change the algorithm of Twitter, to allow content to have a higher reach. "Change the algorithms. A person sitting in U.S should be able to come across content being made in Japan more easily and vice versa. Tweets and content should have a much higher reach and monetisation. Companies can pay for reach, individuals can’t," the singer-actor added.

Agreeing to this, Elon replied said, "True, Twitter has amazing content in Japan – roughly half of all adults online – but it’s almost never seen outside of Japan."

Image Source : TWITTER/ELON MUSKAli Zafar’s suggestions

The Tesla CEO is in a hurry to change Twitter, announcing product changes every day via his Twitter account which now has 113.5 million followers.

Can Twitter be better than TikTok?

Earlier, Musk conducted a poll for bringing back Vine. Reacting to which, the American YouTuber Mr Beast said, "If you did that and actually competed with Tik Tok that’d be hilarious”. In a follow-up tweet, Musk asked, "What could we do to make it better than TikTok?". Narrating hs views on the same, Ali jumped into the conversation and gave the aforementioned suggestions of' developing better incentives for content creators.'

Blue ticks

Musk has recently said that the social media platform would charge $8 per month for its Twitter Blue subscription service, which includes a verified blue tick badge for users. "Twitter's current lords and peasants system for who has or doesn't have a blue checkmark is bullshit. Power to the people! Blue for $8/month," Musk wrote in a tweet, adding that the price will be "adjusted by country proportionate to purchasing power parity".

Musk said that there will be a secondary tag below the name for someone who is a public figure, which is already the case for politicians.

