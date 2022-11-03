Shark Tank India 2: Fans are disappointed as Amit Jain replaces Ashneer Grover; call it 'doglapan'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@GARIBIWALA Shark Tank India 2 memes

Shark Tank India 2: After a successful first season, the Indian adaptation of the popular business reality show is returning the second season. However, Ashneer Grover and Ghazal Alagh are replaced by Amit Jain in Shark Tank India 2. The show which provides a platform for business aspirants to chase their entrepreneurial aim with their business ideas, recently shared a promo of the new season which saw that Ashneer is out. For the unversed, Amit Jain is the co-founder and CEO of Car Dekho, an online portal for selling and buying used cars.

Shark Tank India 2: Promo

The promo of Shark Tank India 2 was launched on November 1. While this got the fans excited, it was Ashneer Grover's absence that disappointed them at the same time. Amit's face was unraveled in the new promo of the show along with other judges of season one including Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, and Peyush Bansal.

ALSO READ: Shark Tank India back with Season 2 without Ashneer Grover. Take a look at new SHARKS | Photos

Ashneer, who was the former founder of the fintech company BharatPe, was loved by the audience for his dialogues like 'Kya Kar raha hai bhai tu?', 'Yeh kya doglapan hai' and 'bilkul bakwass idea hai' among others. Expressing disappointment over Ashneer not returning to the show, a user said, "We want ashneeeerrrrrrrr.... Sony yeh sab dogla pan hain..mein abhi tumhara doglapana nikal ti hoon.... Ashneeerrr ko laaaooooo." Another added, "#SharkTankIndiaSeason2 not watching without #ashneergrover just sugar coated talk instead of telling truth in your face."

Read More Trending News