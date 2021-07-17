Kurta Pajama: Twitterati can't get over Shehnaaz Gill's transformation as Tony Kakkar song turns 1

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE SCREENGRAB Shehnaaz Gill in Kurta Pajama song

Shehnaaz Gill and Tony Kakkar's song 'Kurta Pajama' turns one on Saturday. The upbeat and catchy song became one of the most loved songs of the celebrity who had recently come out of the Bigg Boss house then. Shehnaaz fans showered the song with immense love and it continues even after a year of its release. so much so that hashtag 'Kurta Pajama' became one of the top trends on Twitter with over 11k tweets.

Shehnaaz's transformation in the past year has been one of the major talking points among fans. While some couldn't stop adoring the actress who's known for being her candid self, others pointed out how she has become on of the most popular names on social media right now.

"Congratulations @ishehnaaz_gill One year for #KurtaPajama In this song we have seen your amazing transformation. You are incredible in every in every way Keep on shining & smiling. God bless you (sic)," wrote a user. While another said, "I was more proud this day than excited! The girl who used to make reels on his songs did a music video with @TonyKakkar killing it! @ishehnaaz_gill transformation & journey since this song in just a matter of a year has been incredibly awe inspiring (sic)!"

"When she shocked us for the first time post BB , First look after her transformation. She been growing since then , everyday marking herself a new territory , one year to #ShehnaazGill being the social media queen," quipped another Shehnaaz fan.

In the music video of Kurta Pajama, Tony Kakkar is seen visiting a mall at night. There he finds an interesting room where everything is black. The moment he looks into a mysterious camera, he is transferred to another world where beautiful actress Shehnaaz Gill is seen burning the dance floor. The foot-tapping song hits the right chords with the listeners. Shehnaaz sizzles in a one-should black gown and looks ravishing. Another look in yellow dress also makes her shine like a star.