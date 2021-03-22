Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARAN JOHAR, SHANAYA KAPOOR Netizens say 'nepotism at its finest', as Karan Johar announces first film with Shanaya Kapoor

Karan Johar's new talent management agency Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA) on Monday announced Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor will soon start shooting for her first debut film in July. However, the news did not go down too well with the netizens as it once again gave rise to the nepotism debate.

The director took to his Twitter handle and shared an introductory video of Shanaya, along with the tweet, "Another beautiful addition to our growing @dcatalent family! Welcome to the #DCASquad, @shanayakapoor. Her enthusiasm, perseverance and diligence is so amazing to see. Join us in showering your love & blessings as she begins her first film with @DharmaMovies, this July!"

People bombarded Karan's post with mean comments. One of the users wrote, "Sorry Karan but adding nonactors to the list of bolly celebs, how does it help you?". The other one commented, "Please do give opportunities to other talented actors as well. Not saying star kids should never be given an opportunity but considering the struggle others put up to survive in this industry, it's unfair to them."

Shanaya Kapoor became one of the top trends on Twitter as users started talking about her debut in Karan Johar's film.

Check them out here:

However, Shanaya did find support from the film fraternity. Ananya Pandey, Arjun Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Tanisha Mukerji and Janhvi Kapoor gave a warm welcome to the actress.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANANYA PANDEY Netizens say 'nepotism at its finest', as Karan Johar announces first film with Shanaya Kapoor

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANIL KAPOOR Netizens say 'nepotism at its finest', as Karan Johar announces first film with Shanaya Kapoor

Image Source : JANHVI KAPOOR Netizens say 'nepotism at its finest', as Karan Johar announces first film with Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya, the daughter of Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor, will be joining Dharma Cornerstone Agency as their new talent, along with the previously announced Triptii Dimri, Gurfateh Pirzada, Dhairya Karwa, and Lakshya Lalwani.