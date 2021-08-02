Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BADSHAH Is Badshah collaborating with 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' boy Sahdev Dirdo?

Not just we but celebs are also not over viral 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' song. Rapper Badshah has said he might collaborate with the boy who became an overnight social media sensation after his video singing 'Bachpan Ka Pyar' went viral. Taking to his Instagram, Badshah on Monday posted a picture of him standing next to 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' singer who hails from Chhattisgarh's Sukma district. Through his caption, the rapper hinted at his upcoming collaboration with the 10-year-old Sehdev Dirdo.

"Bachpan ka pyar. Coming soon," Badshah wrote, leaving fans curious.

Reacting to the post, several fans dropped hearts and fire emojis in the comment sections. "I love the internet," Yashraj Mukhate commented. Another wrote, "Wow...thank you paaji for this. You have a big heart." A fan said, "Wow Superb."

For the unversed, the little kid became an overnight sensation after a video of him singing the aforementioned song went viral on social media. Reportedly, the original video of Sahdev Dirdo singing the viral song was shot two years ago in 2019 at his school after his teacher requested him to sing it.

His video became a viral video lately, more so after rapper Badshah re-created the boy's version with some add ons. It soon became an Internet rage with celebs and netizens making Instagram reels, memes and more on it.

The original 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' song was released in 2018 and has over 2.6 million views on YouTube. However, the song became more popular after Sehdev sang it recently.

