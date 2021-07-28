VIRAL Video: 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' boy Sahdev Dirdo meets and sings for Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/BHUPESH BAGHEL 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' boy Sahdev Dirdo meets Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Unless someone's living under a rock or is on a social media detox, there's no chance that you would have skipped 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar'. The song is viral on the Internet and the little kid singing it has got everybody stuck to the catchy lyrics. So much so, that the boy met Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

Bhupesh Baghel meets 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' boy

CM Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday shared a video with 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' wherein he met Sahdev Dirdo, the boy who's got everybody singing his version of the 2019 song. In the video, Baghel is seen asking the boy to sing the song. Sahdev obliges as the minister watches him in amusement.

Before meeting the boy, Baghel had shared a news piece on Twitter applauding Sahdev. His tweet in read: “Sahdev ko bachpan mein Chhattisgarh aur poore desh ka itna saara pyaar mil raha hai. Main iss bachche ke ujjwal bhavishya ki kaamna karta hoon (Sahdev is getting so much love from Chhattisgarh and the whole country in childhood. I wish this child a bright future).”

Who is 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' boy, Sahdev Dirdo

The little kid became an overnight sensation after a video of him singing 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' went viral on social media. Sahdev Dirdo is from Chhattisgarh. Reportedly, the original video of Sahdev Dirdo singing the viral song was shot two years ago in 2019 at his school after his teacher requested him to sing it.

'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' trend and original song

Sahdev’s video became a viral video lately, more so after rapper Badshah re-created the boy's version with some add ons. It soon became an Internet rage with celebs and netizens making Instagram reels, memes and more on it.

Bachpan Ka Pyar is a 2019 song sung by Kamlesh Barot. You can watch the original song here: