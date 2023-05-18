Nothing Ear 2 long-term review: Impressed with bass, deep surround sound, battery could have been better

Follow us on Image Source : SHASHWAT BHANDARI, INDIA TV Nothing Ear 2 earbuds

The Nothing Ear 2 is by far one of the best earbuds available in the market under Rs 10,000 price tag, best for bass lovers. It's the second generation TWS earbuds from Nothing which launched the first generation in 2021.

Why Nothing Ear 2 stands out?

Base

Best-in-class bass output

Surround base

Bass quality doesn't drop even in low volume

Custom equilizer

Custom equiliser provides different presets

It also allows a user to customise sound output according to their preference

ANC

Nothing Ear 2 also stands out when it comes to Active Noise Cancellation. It provides three different ANC modes to suit every user's needs.

The ANC feature works efficiently whether you are listening to music or on calls.

Design

Ear 2 follows Nothing's unique transparent design language. In the second generation, the charging case and earbuds are comparatively smaller than its predecessor.

The earbuds fit perfectly into your ears and didn't gives you any pain even if you keep them plugged in for several hours.

Battery

This is one area where Ear 2 lacks, and the company can improve. As in one full charge, it gives up to 3.5 - 4 hours of backup if used continuously, which I think could have been better. I wouldn't say it's that bad, but yes it could have been better.

Controls

Like any other premium earbuds, Nothing Ear 2 allows a user various control like answering, rejecting calls; playing, pausing, next song; activating-deactivating ANC.

In Ear 2, Nothing has replaced the 'touch' gesture with a 'pinch' control for quick actions.

Verdict

If you are a bass lover and don't want to exceed your budget beyond Rs 10,000 then Nothing Ear 2 is one of the best options which can be considered.

The overall sound output is premium, crisp, deep and doesn't get distorted even at high volume.

The design is unique, it stands out and is also comfortable to your ears.

