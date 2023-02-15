OPPO launches first flip-foldable phone 'Find N2 Flip' globally. All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : OPPO OPPO launches first flip-foldable phone 'Find N2 Flip' globally

Oppo on Wednesday launched its first ever flip-foldable smartphone 'Find N2 Flip' globally after introducing it in Chinese markets in December 2022. Oppo claims its flip smartphone combines the largest cover screen of its kind with best-in-class battery life and the fastest charging speeds on any flip phone. The new smartphone comes with powerful widgets and offers enough screen space to showcase meaningful information, including as many as six notifications, the company said.

Oppo's Find N2 Flip key specifications

MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ processor with ultra-fast 5G connectivity

Sony IMX890 camera system

MariSiliconX NPU for low-light 4K videography

Hasselblad colour tones in photos

SUPERVOOCTM flash charging support

Large 6.8-inch E6 AMOLED display

3.26-inch cover screen

Cinematic 21:9 aspect ratio and 1600 nits of brightness with 120Hz refresh rate

Control apps like Messenger, Slack, Telegram, and WhatsApp and other settings via cover screen

Opt-in for a GIF, Bitmoji, or a sticker for greater personalisation on the Always-On display.

Mid-fold range between 45º and 110º for waist-level dynamic angles

32MP selfie camera with Sony IMX709 sensor and wide-angle lens for better video calls

Find N2 Flip colours

The Find N2 Flip is available in two colours: Astral Black and Moonlit Purple. It weighs 191gm and is 7.45mm slim when opened.

Find N2 Flip camera

Find N2 Flip’s flagship 50MP main camera features a large Sony IMX890 sensor, with a large-aperture f/1.8 lens for incredible imaging coupled with dual preview feature.

The FlexForm Mode also turns your flip phone into a tripod-steady, hands-free camera.

The phone comes with full-featured Pro mode and Hasselblad-inspired XPAN mode open creative opportunities for imaging enthusiasts.

The new Find N2 Flip’s in-house imaging NPU, MariSilicon X, boosts night video to capture ultra-clear 4K footage in low light.

Oppo Find N2 Flip | Highlights

The Find N2 Flip is TÜV Rheinland certified to withstand 4,00,000-folds and unfolds, the equivalent of opening and closing the phone 100 times daily for 10+ years.

OPPO Find N2 Flip features OPPO’s Innovative waterdrop shaped fold design for a creaseless fold.

Find N2 Flip combines a revolutionary vertical cover screen — the largest of its kind — with the longest-lasting, fastest-charging battery in the flip phone category.

The phone comes with fingerprint-resistant, micro-etched glass case and polished aluminium sides. The bezel-less cover display takes centre stage with its versatility and shines through with its large 3.26-inch size.

Tested to over 4,00,000 folds

The Find N2 Flip’s Flexion Hinge works with the folding display to enable new user experiences and an almost-invisible crease. Robust in its simplicity, the updated Flexion hinge creates more space to accommodate a larger cover display and a higher-capacity, faster-charging battery.

OPPO has redesigned its new Flexion Hinge to guide the screen into the gentlest folding angle possible to create a water drop shape fold that results in a significantly shallower, narrower crease than other flip phones. Almost invisible in most environments, the crease offers an uncompromised flat-screen experience.

The OPPO Find N2 Flip is TÜV Rheinland certified to withstand 4,00,000-fold and unfolds - the equivalent of opening and closing the phone 100 times daily for more than ten years.

Under extreme conditions ranging from -20 degrees C to 50 degrees C and 95 percent humidity, the OPPO Find N2 Flip has been tested to surpass over 1,00,000-fold and unfold cycles.

Pete Lau, SVP and Chief Product Officer, OPPO said, “Every aspect of the Find N2 Flip reflects OPPO’s mission to enrich real-world experiences. We combined industry-leading engineering and innovation with intuitive design principles. Sothe Find N2 Flip’s design is burdenless, each component moving in harmony, as it marries a best-in-class, powerful cover screen with a compromise-free package that’s elevated by subtle, rich flourishes.”

