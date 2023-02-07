OnePlus 11 5G, buds Pro 2, new smart TV, OnePlus first ever tablet launched in India. Details

Follow us on Image Source : @ONEPLUS_IN OnePlus launches new flagship OnePlus 11 5G, new smart TV, first ever tablet with keyboard and new earbuds.

OnePlus launch event: Smartphone giant OnePlus on Tuesday launched its new flagship OnePlus 11 5G in India at a starting price of Rs 56,999.

The new 6.7 inches 2K 120Hz super fluid AMOLED display smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 16 GB RAM with OnePlus's own RAM-Vita technology to allow for as many as 44 applications to be active on the phone at the same time. The phone will take only 25 minutes to charge from 1% to 100% battery.

Being the flagship, OnePlus 11 will receive four major OxygenOS updates and five years of security updates.

OnePlus also launched its much-awaited first-ever tablet OnePlus Pad with an 81 Pro keyboard, OnePlus Smart TV and next-generation Buds Pro 2. The technology giant revealed that its next concept phone, featuring industry-first technology, would be revealed at MWC 2023.

“OnePlus’s expanding portfolio reflects the company’s unique 1+4+X strategy,” explains Pete Lau, founder of OnePlus, senior vice president and chief of product at OPPO and OnePlus. “‘1’ represents the flagship smartphone, while ‘4’ signifies supporting ecosystem devices such as TVs, earbuds, watches, and tablets. ‘X’ represents a whole world of products which connect to the OnePlus ecosystem to build a superior digital life. The launch of these latest products reinforces OnePlus’s position as a pioneer in digital devices and technology.”

OnePlus 11 5G | Key specifications

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform

Increased CPU and GPU speeds up to 35% and 25%

Improved power efficiency

16GB RAM

100W SUPERVOOC fast-charging system

5000 mAh dual-cell battery

OnePlus 11 5G | Highlights

OnePlus 11 5G is the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 device to be approved as Snapdragon Spaces Ready, which will allow developers to bring their XR ideas to life and explore the full potential of wearable AR.

The new phone is equipped with Dual “Reality” Speakers and supports Dolby Atmos, which takes the audio experience to a new level, both via onboard speakers or Bluetooth headphones.

OnePlus 11 5G | Camera

OnePlus 11 5G has a 3rd generation Hasselblad triple-camera set up which is equipped with an IMX890 50MP main sensor, IMX709 32MP portrait lens, and IMX581 48MP ultra-wide camera.

OnePlus 11 5G | Pricing and availability

OnePlus 11 5G will go on sale on 14 February at OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores and Amazon.in. The device will retail at Rs 56,999 for the 8+128GB variant and Rs 61,999 for the 16+256GB variant. Eager fans can also pre-order the device on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, and Amazon.in starting 7th February 2023.

OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro

The new OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro serves as an extension of the premium Q Series portfolio which debuted in 2019, with the launch of the OnePlus TV Q1 and Q1 Pro.

The OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro with 4K QLED display will offer flagship-level smart TV performance with smarter features, best-in-class display and immersive sound quality while serving as the ideal entertainment and gaming hub.

The new smart TV comes with highly optimized display quality with Gamma Engine Ultra, and also brings a full array of 120 local dimming zones that boosts visuals with deep contrasts. It further offers sublime smoothness with a 120 Hz Refresh Rate and MEMC Technology, bringing an incredible viewing experience.

TV 65 Q2 Pro | Highlights

Powerful sound system with 70W output, co-tuned with Dynaudio, Dolby Atmos and 30W subwoofer

Seamless smarter features

OnePlus Buds Pro 2

The new OnePlus Buds Pro 2 comes with Spatial audio for android users to take audio quality to new heights with cinema-worthy sound, intuitive features and premium design.

Spatial Audio for Android Users

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 is the first earbuds to offer spatial audio stability and compatibility for Android users.

The new Buds Pro 2 is the first true wireless earbuds to adopt Google’s signature spatial audio function developed for Android 13. It further unlocks immersive multi-dimensional experience for multi-channel audio source on YouTube and Disney+.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 | Highlights

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 boast an equalizer EQ tuned by Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer, allowing users to adjust the balance of frequency components to match Hans’ signature taste and musical styles.

Named “Soundscape”, the customized EQ invites audiophiles to enjoy the full orchestral sound of a classical symphony or the multi-layered reverberations of an action film.

OnePlus also entered an exclusive partnership with Danish loudspeaker manufacturer Dynaudio to co-create the MelodyBoost Dual Drivers.

The 11mm+6mm dual driver technology steadily delivers low frequency for a deeper, fuller, and more texture dynamic bass, as well as the pristine vocal.

The earbuds also feature one Dynaudio default EQ and three customized EQs namely Bold, Serenade and Bass, enabling users to listen to every song with its original pure sounds.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 features the industry-leading TUV-certified Smart Adaptive Noise Cancellation (ANC) function, eliminating ambient noise up to 48dB. For added flexibility, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 boasts a transparency mode that, once active, allows users to engage in a clear conversation with people around them, even with the earbuds on.

Designed for worry-free listening, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 delivers up to 39 hours of music playback with multiple additional charges in the case. To maintain a fast and smooth streaming experience, the next-generation earbuds feature LHDC 4.0, Bluetooth 5.3 LE audio and dual connection.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 | Pricing and Availability

In India, OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will go on sale on 14 February at Rs 9,999. The OnePlus Buds Pro 2R will only be available in India for Rs 9,999.

OnePlus Pad

The first-ever tablet by OnePlus uses a 2.5D rounded edge and has an 88% screen-to-body ratio thanks to a super slim 6.54mm bezel and a cambered frame and is designed to feel light and easy to hold for extended periods.

The screen is wrapped in a unified metal body constructed from aluminium alloy, engraved with OnePlus’s own Star Orbit engraving technology, and features a centred rear camera to give users a great experience.

The new pad comes with OnePlus Stylo and OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard. The keyboard synchs with multiple operating systems, including MacOS, Windows and Linux.

OnePlus Pad | Colours

The OnePlus Pad will be available in one single colour Halo Green.

OnePlus Pad | Specifications

Dimensity 9000 chipset Cortex-X2 core clocked at up to 3.05GHz

12GB RAM and RAM-Vita

9510mAh battery with over 14.5 hours of video watching and 1-month standby life

67W SUPERVOOC charging, full charge within 80 minutes

seamless connection to OnePlus smartphones running the latest version of OxygenOS

11.61in screen featuring Dolby Vision support, industry-first 7:5 ratio, 144Hz refresh rate

Dolby Atmos

ALSO READ | Poco X5 Pro 5G launched in India at a starting price of Rs 22,999: Know-more

Latest Technology News