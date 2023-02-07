Poco X5 Pro 5G launched in India at a starting price of Rs 22,999: Know-more

Tuesday, February 07, 2023
     
India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk New Delhi Updated on: February 07, 2023 19:30 IST
Poco X5 Pro 5G
Image Source : PO.CO Poco X5 Pro 5G with Snapdragon 778G, 108MP Camera Goes Official; Price, Specifications

POCO, the sub-brand of Xiaomi, has recently launched the latest X5 Pro smartphone in the Indian market. The smartphone will be available in two variants- the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage version is priced at Rs 22,999, and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant will be priced at Rs 24,999. The handset will go on sale on February 13, via Flipkart and from the official website. 

The main highlights of the smartphone are the AMOLED display, a bigger battery than before a 108MP camera, and fast charging.  Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming device from POCO.

POCO X5 Pro Specifications

The POCO X5 Pro features a large 6.67-inch FHD+ Xfinity AMOLED display with a punch-hole cutout design for the selfie camera. The smartphone provides a 120Hz refresh rate panel with 240Hz touch sampling and 900 nits of peak brightness. The handset draws power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G, ensuring fast and smooth performance. The phone runs on the latest Android 12 operating system and packs a 5000mAh battery, with support for 67W Fast Charging.

On the camera front, the X5 Pro comes with a triple camera setup with a 108MP ISOCELL HM2 primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro sensor with an LED flash. For selfies, the handset features a 16MP front shooter. The handset is capable of shooting videos in 4K resolution at 30fps, and the selfie camera can capture videos in full HD at 120fps.

The company also claims that the POCO X5 Pro arrives with an IP53 rating, which makes it dust and water-resistant.  

Both models are available for sale in Astral Black, Horizon Blue, and Yellow.

Offers and discounts 

POCO is offering a discount of Rs 2,000 on ICICI Debit and Credit card and EMI transactions.

FAQ
1. What is the price of the POCO X5 Pro in India?
The POCO X5 Pro is priced at Rs 22,999 for the 6GB + 128GB version and Rs 24,999 for the 8GB + 256GB version.

2. Where can I purchase the POCO X5 Pro?
The POCO X5 Pro is available for purchase on Flipkart.

