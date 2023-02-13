Monday, February 13, 2023
     
OnePlus Pad confirms to be available for pre-orders from April

OnePlus Pad, the brand's first-ever tablet, is set to be available via Flipkart in India with pre-orders starting in April.

OnePlus Pad confirms to be available for pre-orders from April; all you need to know
OnePlus recently launched its first-ever tablet, the OnePlus Pad, in India at the Cloud 11 launch event. The tablet will be now available for pre-order in India starting in April 2023 via Flipkart and OnePlus' own e-commerce platform, OnePlus.in, and offline stores.

OnePlus Pad Specifications

The OnePlus Pad boasts an 11.6-inch 144Hz refresh rate 2,800 x 2,000-pixel display with a 500 nits peak brightness, making it one of the few tablets to offer such a high refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor, coupled with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS3.1 storage. The tablet runs on Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 and is backed by a 9,510mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging over a USB Type-C port.

The tablet also has a 13MP main camera and an 8MP selfie camera, a quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos technology, and a fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. The device is 6.54mm thick and weighs 552 grams, making it a portable device.

The tablet comes with a stylus and a magnetic keyboard, further adding to its versatility. 

In terms of competition, the OnePlus Pad will likely compete with entry-level iPad tablets from brands such as Redmi, Xiaomi, Realme, Vivo and Samsung A series.  

Although the pricing details for the OnePlus Pad have not been revealed yet, the device is expected to be competitively priced compared to other tablets in the market.

