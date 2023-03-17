ChatGPT Plus subscription now in India: Know the price and other details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE OpenAI

We all are aware of ChatGPT and how it has changed the market structure within a few weeks. It has been stated that ChatGPT Plus subscription has entered the Indian market. The creator of OpenAI disclosed the news through a tweet.

The OpenAI launched its ChatGPT Plus subscription in India, and the subscription will be priced at $20 per month (which is around Rs 1,650 per month). The platform has promised priority access to new features and faster response speed.

Furthermore, the users will be able to use the chatbot based on AI, even if the demand is high. While OpenAI has said that the subscription is available in India and it looks like the company has not changed the price for the Indian market. This means users will be in need of paying in USD every month in order to enjoy the benefits of a subscription.

Reacting to the OpenAI's tweet, Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, said that the company ‘loves India’.

Furthermore, OpenAI has been working with the Indian social media firm Koo, for helping users to compose content without a hassle. The feature is rolling out slowly.

Although the feature of the chatbot is official in India, a few users have stated that the payment for the ChatGPT Plus subscription is not getting successful. And it has been said that the reason could be the norms of RBI which will not allow recurring subscriptions to the feature.

A Twitter user tweeted that he has been trying to get his subscription for ChatGPT Plus for almost ‘three-four’ days, but the payment gets declined every single time when he tries.

There was another user who stated that the subscription for Indian customers is priced at around USD 23.60, which is around Rs 1,950. This is because the government has levied USD 3.60 (which is around Rs 300) in foreign transactions.

Similarly, another user reacted to Altman's tweet and replied that "$23 is a lot of money in India. A chatbot that costs 1/17th of median monthly income is kinda expensive."

About ChatGPT Plus

ChatGPT Plus will also let the user experience the new GPT-4, which is the next-gen LLM (large language model) which also analyses the text inputs. Also, if a user is interested to experience the GPT-4 technology without paying a single dollar then Microsoft is coming out to rescue the user with its Bing AI.

Microsoft has further announced the rival of ChatGPT recently, the name Bing Chat or Bing AI. The Bing runs on GPT-4 tech and it is free to use in India, as it has been paired with some proprietary tech and it is further available in the app too.

Bing Chat was globally out in February, but it was earlier available to limited users and now it is rolling out for the masses, for free.

